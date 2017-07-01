News By Tag
Minaya Learning Global Solutions celebrates a decade of worldwide service
July 18 ribbon cutting inaugurates educational services company's expansion
Founded by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Guido A. Minaya and Chief Operating Officer Susan Minaya, Minaya Learning Global Solutions provides training, job skills and leadership development training to large regional and Fortune 500 companies and higher education institutions. The minority-owned business maintains a talent network of more than 250 educational professional services contractors across the globe.
The Minaya Learning Global Solutions team offers expertise in industries including telecommunications, technology, energy, sales, leadership consulting, medical device manufacturing, financial services, utilities, insurance and the non-profit sector. The company has recently developed a non-profit leadership curriculum that has helped the boards of organizations such as the Bonita Springs Florida Area Chamber of Commerce, Junior League of Fort Myers and Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce increase their effectiveness.
Guido Minaya said, "Although we do business all over the world, we always honor our deep Southwest Florida roots and our connection to the people, businesses and causes in our close-knit community. Minaya Learning Global Solutions is dedicated to enhancing the economic development and philanthropic landscape in all the markets where we work, and especially right here at home."
Guido Minaya was recently recognized as Innovator of the Year during the 2017 Distinguished Entrepreneur of Southwest Florida Awards, presented by the Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University. He was the second president of the Southwest Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the 1990s. Along with his mentors, David Barton and Bill Smith, Sr., he helped create the Horizon Council, which is administered by the Lee County Economic Development Office to advise the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on economic development issues.
About Minaya Learning Global Solutions
Located in Cape Coral, Fla., Minaya Learning Global Solutions provides professional services and resources for every phase of the learning and development initiatives of companies around the world. Its proven experience and innovative business model makes it the right choice for many of the leading Fortune 500 companies, and a strategic subcontractor to the industry's leading providers. Services include: strategic consulting, learning strategy development, project management, instructional design, content development, instructor delivery services and learning services for the higher education and K-12 sectors. Learn more at www.minayalearning.com.
