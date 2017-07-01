 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


New e-Book: The Practical Guide to Boosting Revenues with Account-Based Marketing

An e-book takes the ABM process from start to finish, giving step-by-step instructions on how to implement both its human and high-tech aspects.
 
 
The Practical Guide to Boosting Revenues with Account-Based Marketing
The Practical Guide to Boosting Revenues with Account-Based Marketing
 
PHILADELPHIA - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Sirius Decisions "92% of B2B companies recognize the value of account-based marketing and see it as a 'must have' strategy." While its predecessor, inbound marketing, has been all the rage for over a decade, it has tended to attract a mass of leads that sales and marketing professions have to sort through to find the golden nuggets. Instead, ABM flips the process on its head, narrowly targeting accounts that can change the course of business. The problem is that few companies know how to implement ABM successfully from start to finish. That's why NuSpark Marketing, a lead and demand generation company, and 3D2B, a global provider of telemarketing services, have teamed together to produce and a new e-book, "The Practical Guide to Boosting Revenues with Account-Based Marketing."

"We noticed that many technology companies that focus their e-books and webinars on how technological solutions can empower marketers to implement ABM most effectively," says Paul Mosenson, Founder of NuSpark Marketing. "However, very little is available that takes the process from start to finish, giving step-by-step instructions on how to implement both the human and high-tech aspects of ABM. We created this e-book to fill that gap."

Marketers and sales professionals who read the e-book will learn about how to pinpoint the accounts they would love to land; get inside their buyers' minds so they can create irresistible content; use technology to generate demand efficiently; engage target decision makers with the human touch, and personalize their websites to help increase conversions.

Get a copy of The Practical Guide to Boosting Revenues with Account-Based Marketing (https://www.nusparkmarketing.com/project/practical-guide-...) now.

