Beat the Summer Heat and Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Halo-Halo in July at Max's

-- In 1984, President Ronald Reagan wanted to recognize America's love of ice cream. This is was the beginning of National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day. To observe the events, Max's Restaurant is inviting Las Vegans to "beat the summer heat" with a traditional Filipino favorite, Halo-Halo. Customers can purchase two Halo-Halo ($5.99 each), and get one FREE in the restaurant located at 1290 E. Flamingo Road.The special offer is good through July and available for dine-in or to go, making it the perfect way to end a meal or as a way to cool down while running errands. Additionally, July 15th is National Ice Cream Day.Max's Halo-Halo (literal translation "mix-mix") combines ube (purple yam) ice cream, caramel flan, preserved tropical fruits, toasted rice flakes in shaved ice and milk. The results are refreshingly delightful!In addition to Halo-Halo, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and of course, Max's famous Fried Chicken. These are a few reasons why CNN's Anthony Bourdain predicted Filipino cuisine was poised to "explode" on the American food scene: http://cnnphilippines.com/ news/2017/06/ 05/anthony-bourdai... Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.