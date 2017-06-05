News By Tag
Beat the Summer Heat and Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Halo-Halo in July at Max's
The special offer is good through July and available for dine-in or to go, making it the perfect way to end a meal or as a way to cool down while running errands. Additionally, July 15th is National Ice Cream Day.
Max's Halo-Halo (literal translation "mix-mix") combines ube (purple yam) ice cream, caramel flan, preserved tropical fruits, toasted rice flakes in shaved ice and milk. The results are refreshingly delightful!
In addition to Halo-Halo, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and of course, Max's famous Fried Chicken. These are a few reasons why CNN's Anthony Bourdain predicted Filipino cuisine was poised to "explode" on the American food scene: http://cnnphilippines.com/
Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.
