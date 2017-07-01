News By Tag
Children Incorporated Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating From Charity Navigator
Children Incorporated's strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator.
Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, we upgraded our methodology for rating each charity's' financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiates the financial health of our four star charities.
"Children Incorporated's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Children Incorporated to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Children Incorporated.
"We work very hard at Children Incorporated to make sure that we are using the money entrusted to us by our sponsors to truly benefit the children we serve. We watch what we spend very carefully because we realize that every dollar we save on our business is another dollar that may potentially change the life of a child" said Ron Carter, Children Incorporated's President and CEO.
Children Incorporated's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about Children Incorporated's rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.
About Charity Navigator
Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.
About Children Incorporated
Founded in 1964, Children Incorporated is an international nonprofit organization that assists impoverished children in the United States and abroad. Partnering with already-established schools, orphanages, and childcare centers, we facilitate child sponsorships, manage special programs, and maintain special funds for emergency needs that arise for the children we serve.
After personally witnessing the deprivation of children in Guatemala, our founder, Jeanne Clarke Wood, established Children Incorporated out of her home in Richmond, Virginia. Mrs. Wood began writing letters and seeking assistance for the 95 children she met on her travels. This became the first Children Incorporated project.
Thanks to past and current supporters around the globe, we now have over 300 projects in 23 countries which serve over 20,000 children annually. To date, over 250,000 children have been provided opportunities for growth and education, and have experienced the support and encouragement our programs provide.
https://childrenincorporated.org
