July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


GC Incentives Brings Connections, Experience to ASI Chicago Show July 11-13

 
 
GC Incentives is celebrating 20 years in 2017
GC Incentives is celebrating 20 years in 2017
 
OMAHA, Neb. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- GC Incentives (http://www.gcincentives.com/), celebrating 20 years as an incentive and recognition company, recently joined the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) and is fully embracing the opportunity to bring its unique offering of  branded business solutions and experiences to ASI members by participating in the ASI Chicago Show July 11 – 13, 2017.

"'Creating Connections, Inspiring Creativity' is the theme of this year's education and trade show and we are completely invested in helping ASI members access our portfolio of products and services that will help them better serve their customer base," says Rick Buer, GC Incentives CEO. "We expect to make many mutually beneficial connections through our membership."

Buer added that ASI members will benefit from the GC GiftPass which offers more than 200 high-value merchant gift cards and is at the core of their new games and claim code solution. In addition, GC Incentives is also looking forward to providing ASI members with cost saving solutions that will benefit their clients, added Buer.

Learn more about GC Incentives by visiting Booth #2048 during the show.

ABOUT GC INCENTIVES

With two decades behind them, GC Incentives challenges common practices in the incentive and recognition industry with innovative solutions that provide mobile-optimized tools to manage and deliver incentive and recognition programs. Businesses can avoid complex, expensive platforms and leverage their own systems to deliver high-value gift card rewards. GC has easy, effective and efficient solutions that keep more than 95 percent of budget invested in what matters most—people. The company remains agile and responsive to industry needs for large and small business alike. GC has state-of-the-art program solutions for clients in automotive, wellness, human resources and sales and marketing arenas. Learn more at www.gcincentives.com.

Source:GC Incentives
