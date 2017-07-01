News By Tag
Free Wordpress Service Is The First Of Its Kind
Users Can Demo Premium WordPress Products In Full BEFORE They Buy
Enter wpTestDrive, an innovative new service that allows Wordpress users to quickly demo WordPress themes and plugins for free, BEFORE buying them. Over 74.6 million websites now depend on WordPress for their website. That's 27% of all websites on the internet. Most Wordpress users rely on themes & plugins to help them achieve the right website look and functionality. wpTestDrive solves a problem that co-founders Eric Busch and Kai Hulshof experienced themselves.
After being disappointed when a theme or plugin they purchased didn't perform the way they thought it would, they felt it was time for a better Wordpress demo experience - a one-click, admin-level, free TestDrive. Without wpTestDrive, it's difficult to evaluate and compare
themes and plugins to see if the specific functionality a user needs. Discovering how a Wordpress product LOOKS is easy - that's what a "Preview" is for. But users rarely have an opportunity to "try-before-
advertised.
Not all themes are created equal. Some themes, even premium varieties, may be missing vital features that a user might want. wpTestDrive goes "beyond the Preview". It allows users to
fully test themes and plugins with admin-level access before they buy them from a developer.
There are 44 themes currently available for TestDrive. Theme developers include Wordpress favourites like Elegant Themes, StudioPress, Proteus Themes, ThemeIsle and aThemes. There's also 8 popular plugins available for TestDrive including Beaver Builder, Gravity Forms, Pretty Link Pro, Advanced Custom Fields Pro, Bloom, Divi Builder, Monarch & ET Shortcodes.
Users can demo products for up to 10 days. They get full access to a private playground with admin-level access. Finally, users can see how how a Wordpress product looks AND performs before purchase. It's fast and easy to set up - TestDrives take less than 60
seconds to launch.
wpTestDrive was founded by Eric Busch of Datafeedr and Kai Hulshof of Canopy Media. wpTestDrive is the first company ever to provide a wide variety of WordPress product demos in a user-friendly environment. To find out more about wpTestDrive, interested members of the media and public are encouraged to visit https://wptestdrive.com/
