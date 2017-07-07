News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Symbolic Snowflake, Top Selling Pole Decoration
Now even as an adult I still anxiously await the Christmas season, being it a time for giving and celebration. And nothing reminds me more of Christmas then a snowflake. Personally, I think that is why it is among the top selling pole decorations from Temple Display. Temple offers a wide variety of seasonal and Christmas pole decorations. But when it comes to a non-denominational pole decoration that captures the essence of the season; for me it's the snowflake.
Not only do they carry the snowflake mounted pole decoration, but they have 8 different styles! So whether you enjoy the classic, colorful, or fancy style snowflake there is a huge selection of style to choose from,
Temple Display has it all. With even 5 more amazing snowflake styles to choose from! Click here (https://www.templedisplay.com/
Contact
Temple Display
***@templedisplay.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 07, 2017