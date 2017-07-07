 
News By Tag
* Snowflake
* Pole Decoration
* Christmas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oswego
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

The Symbolic Snowflake, Top Selling Pole Decoration

 
 
basic snowflake
basic snowflake
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Snowflake
* Pole Decoration
* Christmas

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Oswego - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Products

OSWEGO, Ill. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- I remember as a child waiting for the first snowfall of the year. Anticipating the time when I could run outside; stick out my tongue and catch that very first snowflake of the season. As one snowflake became two, and three, and a billion more. Like feathers these tiny, intricate crystals were floating, effortlessly, and with no direction. In this moment I felt utter exuberance because snow meant days off from school, hours of fun playing outside, and most of all Christmas.

Now even as an adult I still anxiously await the Christmas season, being it a time for giving and celebration. And nothing reminds me more of Christmas then a snowflake. Personally, I think that is why it is among the top selling pole decorations from Temple Display. Temple offers a wide variety of seasonal and Christmas pole decorations. But when it comes to a non-denominational pole decoration that captures the essence of the season; for me it's the snowflake.

Not only do they carry the snowflake mounted pole decoration, but they have 8 different styles! So whether you enjoy the classic, colorful, or fancy style snowflake there is a huge selection of style to choose from,

Temple Display has it all. With even 5 more amazing snowflake styles to choose from! Click here (https://www.templedisplay.com/commercial-christmas-decor/...) now to check out all of the mounted pole decorations that they offer. All of Temple Display's decorations are made of cold rolled steel, powder coated, and wired with commercial grade wiring and bulbs for a long lasting decoration. If you do not have access to electricity during the holiday season, you can order your pole-mounted-decorations unlit. They have built a reputation on providing customers with only the highest quality commercial pole-mounted-decorations. These holiday decorations are perfect for town squares, downtown areas, city buildings and parking lot areas. Don't see the size you need or the theme your looking for?  Give us a call and we can create a custom design for you at no extra charge! 1-800-722-2501

Contact
Temple Display
***@templedisplay.com
End
Source:Temple Display
Email:***@templedisplay.com
Posted By:***@templedisplay.com Email Verified
Tags:Snowflake, Pole Decoration, Christmas
Industry:Government
Location:Oswego - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 07, 2017
Temple Display, Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share