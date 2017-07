New Scuba Diving Lessons At Just Add H20 With Gear, Competitive Swimwear & More In South Bend, IN

Learn from experienced instructors to get your scuba diving certification or continuing education courses. Serving the Michiana area, Mishawaka, Granger, St. Joseph County, Indiana, Niles, Michigan & More! Great for Notre Dame Irish Students.

-- The time is now to do what you have always wanted to do and that means scuba diving. Introducing a business called Just add H2O owned and operated by Kathy. They are located at 17911 SR 23 in South Bend, Indiana 46635. Just Add H2O has a full staff of scuba instructors with a high level of teaching standards. Their goal is to teach you how to become a safe recreational diver. The student-instructor ratio of 4:1 allows for a high level of personal attention. Diver safety is of prime importance. They offer certification through the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). Their certifications are recognized worldwide and do not expire.Scuba certification courses are divided into three sections; academic training, pool skill training and open water training. Once all three sections are complete...a certification is issued. The store hours are 10am-6pm Monday-Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturday. If you are looking for water sports gear or competitive swimwear and supplies...you have found the right place. To see all their courses they offer be sure to check out their website.For more information be sure to visit: http://www.justaddh2o.us.com/