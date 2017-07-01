News By Tag
New Scuba Diving Lessons At Just Add H20 With Gear, Competitive Swimwear & More In South Bend, IN
Learn from experienced instructors to get your scuba diving certification or continuing education courses. Serving the Michiana area, Mishawaka, Granger, St. Joseph County, Indiana, Niles, Michigan & More! Great for Notre Dame Irish Students.
Scuba certification courses are divided into three sections; academic training, pool skill training and open water training. Once all three sections are complete...a certification is issued. The store hours are 10am-6pm Monday-Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturday. If you are looking for water sports gear or competitive swimwear and supplies...you have found the right place. To see all their courses they offer be sure to check out their website.
For more information be sure to visit: http://www.justaddh2o.us.com/
Kathy
(574) 217-7724
kathy@justaddh2o.us.com
