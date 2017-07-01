News By Tag
James Picard interviewed at the L.A Premiere of The Dark & The Wounded
West of the Rockies Genevieve Federhen Interviews James Picard at New Media Film Festival June 8th 2017
West of the Rockies "had the pleasure and honour of attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Dark and The Wounded documentary at the New Media Film Festival in Los Angeles." For those of you that don't know, the purpose of The Dark and The Wounded tour is to showcase a series of art at various abandoned (and needless to say, dark) locations, the idea being that the paintings/drawings interact with the environment that they are viewed in, creating a unique and powerful experience for the viewer.
The exhibitions are also always accompanied by music - an incredible score written specifically for The Dark and The Wounded by Jeff Dana (a composer whose credits include The Boondock Saints, Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Silent Hill). If there ever was a cherry-on-top, then this is it. The music accompanies the art perfectly, generating an intense and eerie atmosphere like no other.
The documentary takes us through the journey of how the painting series first came to fruition, right up until the climax of acquiring Alcatraz as an exhibition space. The night culminated with James Picard and his production team winning the Grand Prize for "Best Film".
About James Picard: Picard has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world". When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.
