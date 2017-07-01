 
James Picard interviewed at the L.A Premiere of The Dark & The Wounded

West of the Rockies Genevieve Federhen Interviews James Picard at New Media Film Festival June 8th 2017
 
 
West of the Rockies Genevieve Federhen Interviews James Picard
West of the Rockies Genevieve Federhen Interviews James Picard
 
LOS ANGELES - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Los Angeles, CA To become great, you must have a vision, courage and tenacity. Master Painter James Picard embodies all three in this defining chapter of his illustrious career. After exhibiting worldwide in a career that spans close to four decades, his new series takes us on a disturbing yet eye opening journey. The foreboding message and dark undertone of this painting series leads him to be rejected from the galleries where he usually displays his work. Determined to share his art and his message, Picard sets plans in motion to exhibit the series in a new way.

West of the Rockies "had the pleasure and honour of attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Dark and The Wounded documentary at the New Media Film Festival in Los Angeles." For those of you that don't know, the purpose of The Dark and The Wounded tour is to showcase a series of art at various abandoned (and needless to say, dark) locations, the idea being that the paintings/drawings interact with the environment that they are viewed in, creating a unique and powerful experience for the viewer.

The exhibitions are also always accompanied by music - an incredible score written specifically for The Dark and The Wounded by Jeff Dana (a composer whose credits include The Boondock Saints, Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Silent Hill). If there ever was a cherry-on-top, then this is it. The music accompanies the art perfectly, generating an intense and eerie atmosphere like no other.

The documentary takes us through the journey of how the painting series first came to fruition, right up until the climax of acquiring Alcatraz as an exhibition space. The night culminated with James Picard and his production team winning the Grand Prize for "Best Film".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tze8q7NFx0I West of the Rockies interview with artist/director of The Dark & The Wounded James Picard



About James Picard:  Picard has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world".  When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He is currently residing in Vancouver and Los Angeles and is touring his award winning documentary "The Dark and The Wounded" around the world.
Source:Picart Studios
Email:***@picardstudios.ca Email Verified
Phone:778-882-9885
