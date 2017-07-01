Music Maker: MAGIX has reached over 100,000 new beat producers in just two months

Since introducing the first free version of popular software, Music Maker, MAGIX has reached over 100,000 downloads.

-- Thanks to this fully functioning DAW, music enthusiasts can get started in digital music production completely for free and start producing music right away.Based on a modular design and an intuitive workflow, Music Maker makes it easy to record, arrange, mix, produce and share your music. Record external instruments and vocals, add and arrange loop-based musical elements, record and playback MIDI information, mix, produce, and then publish the finished product. The modern user interface with its drag & drop workflow make music creation easy and fun. A complement of professional music creation tools amp up production quality and inspire creativity.The new, free, full-featured version of Music Maker comes with 425 sounds and loops, 3 instruments, and 8 effects. It's easy to add more sounds and instruments to the collection with just a few clicks. Integrated sounds, loops, and instruments offer unlimited possibilities for creativity and experimentation with complete control over all production aspects of any genre, from EDM and trap to rock and pop. The possibilities are endless."Music Maker has always enabled music lovers to get creative and win audiences over by producing their own songs in authentic studio quality. Now, with the free version of Music Maker, anyone and everyone can get started in the world of music production, develop or evolve their skills and make their musical dreams a reality.", Torsten Heise, MAGIX Product Owner and Music Maker.MAGIX is an internationally operating provider of software, online services and digital content for use in multimedia products and services. Founded in 1993, MAGIX offers private and professional users a technologically sophisticated and user-friendly range of products for designing, editing, presenting and archiving digital photos, videos, music, documents and websites. MAGIX is the market leader in the field of multimedia software in Germany and in the most important European markets. It is also regarded as one of the most successful players in the US market.