Solar FlexRack to Preview New TDP 2.0 Turnkey Tracker with BalanceTrac at Intersolar
Tradeshow attendees can view new solar tracker at booth #9617 at Intersolar North America
Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "With a powerful reputation for reliable, robust technology, and best-in-the-
Exhibiting at Booth #9617 of the Intersolar Exhibition Hall at Moscone West, the Solar FlexRack team is available to schedule private previews and offer a more in-depth overview of the new TDP 2.0 Tracker with BalanceTrac. Please visit the Solar FlexRack website (http://solarflexrack.com/
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
