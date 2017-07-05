 
Industry News





Solar FlexRack to Preview New TDP 2.0 Turnkey Tracker with BalanceTrac at Intersolar

Tradeshow attendees can view new solar tracker at booth #9617 at Intersolar North America
 
 
Solar FlexRack New TDP 2 Solar Tracker
Solar FlexRack New TDP 2 Solar Tracker
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in solar tracker, mounting and project support services, announced it will preview its new TDPTM 2.0 Turnkey Tracker at Intersolar N.A, July 11-13th. The TDP 2.0 Tracker's new advanced design, BalanceTrac, increases solar power systems' energy yields and reduces installation risks and costs. Bundled with industry-leading project support services for commercial and utility-scale solar installations, Solar FlexRack's next-generation solar tracker solution offers more modules per row, greater rotational range, and more granular programmable technology to mitigate inclement climatic conditions. These are just a few of the design features of the cost-competitive new TDP 2.0 Tracker that translate to higher performance, greater system design flexibility and cost-savings across a solar project budget. The turnkey tracker solution is efficiently designed to reduce overall project risk.

Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "With a powerful reputation for reliable, robust technology, and best-in-the-business engineering and support services, Solar FlexRack has upgraded our full service tracker solution for greater flexibility in our product line."

Exhibiting at Booth #9617 of the Intersolar Exhibition Hall at Moscone West, the Solar FlexRack team is available to schedule private previews and offer a more in-depth overview of the new TDP 2.0 Tracker with BalanceTrac. Please visit the Solar FlexRack website (http://solarflexrack.com/about/events/) to schedule your preview.

About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack/?fref=ts) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2506026/).

Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
