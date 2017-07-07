 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Brittney Anne Properties Serves Orange County's Real Estate Needs

Brittney Johnson, established Realtor and lifelong resident of Orange County, has been making waves in the coastal real estate market.
 
 
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Johnson, previously affiliated with another local brokerage firm, was raised in a Southern California real estate family.  Since graduating from California State University at Fullerton, she has continued to hone her expertise in all aspects of the industry, from property management to residential sales.  Whether representing a seasoned investor or first-time buyer, Brittney tailors her professional service to meet the specific goals of each client.

A former educator, Johnson has always been dedicated to helping others accomplish their objectives and build on their success.  Described as tenacious and hardworking, she takes great pleasure in guiding individuals and families through the home buying and selling process, assisting them in analyzing investment opportunities, and showing them the best Orange County has to offer.

"I've always believed that real estate is one of the best investments a person can make," says Johnson, who began managing rental properties in 2003.  This wealth of experience, coupled with her intimate knowledge of the region she serves, from schools and neighborhoods to the most current trends in the marketplace, continues to benefit her clientele.

In addition to her career, Johnson enjoys spending time with her family, outdoor adventures, reading, working out, and philanthropy.  She has been actively involved with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project, and Future Leaders of Our Community.

Johnson can be contacted at 714-423-1400, BrittneyAnneProperties@gmail.com, at the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage located at 840 Newport Center Drive, Suite #100, Newport Beach, CA 92660, and http://www.BrittneyAnneProperties.com

Brittney Johnson
***@brittneyanneproperties.com
