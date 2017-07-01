News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrity Dream Homes and Mega Mansions For Sale in Arizona
With over 20 years of experience in helping people buy and sell luxury properties in Arizona. We Represent Arizona's Finest Real Estate Every Single Day. Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 arizonamansions@gmail.com
You can click on the link below to view all Mansions for sale in Arizona. Once you click on the link below, you will come to the Arizona Mansions Real Estate list. When you get to that list, you will be able to click on the MLS number and/or the photo of each individual Mansion listing for sale in Arizona. Should you see a property on that list that you would like to see in person, or have any questions on, feel free to give me a call at 480-323-5365. I look forward to hearing from you soon. Please click the link below to view Arizona's top Mansion list.
For My Sellers:
When selling your home, Realty One Group's superior marketing campaigns accompanied with aggressive negotiation tactics will get you the highest and best price possible for your home. The luxury home buyers are coming from Canada, China, The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and other foreign markets, which is where we concentrate our marketing efforts on your behalf. Knowing where the buyers are coming from is 80% of the battle.
CLICK THIS LINK TO VIEW ARIZONA'S TOP MANSION LIST: http://link.flexmls.com/
For My Buyers:
I have no problem offering 20% below asking price for my buyers. If you want the best price available for your property here in Arizona, we need to be aggressive when submitting offers to purchase. Every single day I see other Realtors offer 3% to 5% below asking price for their buyers. Simply stated, I don't believe that method represents your best interests. With firm negotiations and my experience you will get the very best price available when buying property here in Arizona. Please believe me when I say, the difference between an under qualified Realtor and an experienced Realtor may literally cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars when purchasing a home. I have lived in Arizona all of my life which have given me a very unique knowledge of the area. This knowledge is to your benefit in more ways than one.
My phone is on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for you. If you have questions day or night, please do not hesitate to call. You will see that my experience and education will get you and your family into the right property at the very best price available with firm negotiations.
I really want you to know that I am not just looking for a quick commission check, you will see that I truly do represent what is in your best interests. On top of getting you the very best price available with firm negotiations no matter if you are buying or selling, you are also getting premier representation. I go all ten rounds for you, and I really look forward to showing you what it means to have the best representation available. From the time we open escrow, to the time I hand you the keys to your new home, you will know all material facts about the property because we have access to the best inspectors in the state. Equity Title is the best title company in the state, they will disclose all liens on the property, any clouds on title, transfer the deed properly, and be sure you have the best title insurance. We go over in great detail the Schedule A and Schedule B, zoning, property lines, conditions, covenants, regulations, and help you obtain the best mortgage with the best interest rate available. We do it all. If you want things done right, I am your man. You do not want any surprises during escrow when making the biggest investment of your life, we leave no stones unturned.
The relationships that I have made through Arizona Real Estate mean more to me and my family more than you will ever know, and for that, I just want to say thank you.
Whether you are a first time home buyer, investor, or looking for a home for your family, I am the first agent you want to speak with. I am a Realtor with Realty One Group and I help people buy and sell homes all over the state in cities such as Scottsdale, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Arcadia, Carefree, Ahwatukee, Mesa, Chandler, Goodyear, Gilbert, Cave Creek, Peoria, Higley, Queen Creek, Gold Canyon, Avondale, Buckeye, Surprise, Glendale, Anthem, and all the metropolitan area cities. On this website you can search all homes for sale in Arizona by clicking on property search
Please visit http://www.nicholasmcconnell.com for more information regarding Arizona Mansions for sale. You may also call Nicholas McConnell directly at 480-323-5365 (Personal Cell Phone Number)
Contact
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 Realty ONE Group
480-323-5365
arizonamansions@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse