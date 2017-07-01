 
July 2017





First Choice Windows is Awarded Platinum Dealer Installer

 
 
GREENWICH, Conn. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- First Choice Windows & Remodeling earned Platinum status, for customer satisfaction and quality installation by a leading third party group. This is the highest independent rating that can be awarded to a window installer in the home improvement category.

"This ranking is an honor for everyone who works at First Choice Windows," said Randy Leeds, president of First Choice. "Ever since forming this company, I've stressed the need for quality and the need to treat every customer as a VIP, but being bestowed the honor of Platinum is really cool for the whole team."

This is an amazing achievement…especially since First Choice offers more than just our brand of windows, "said Tim Baxter General manager of Pella Windows and doors. Justin Partee, National Accounts Manager of Marvin said, "We are very proud that First Choice represents Marvin Windows and is the exclusive area representative for Marvin Infinity branded windows . to be represented by such a great dealer and look forward to a long relationship." in the Westchester and Fairfield markets

The analysis measured satisfaction on a 5-point scale among customers who purchased windows within the past 12 months, based on performance in six factors: Ease of setting an appointment, Comfort level during a consultation, Consultants product knowledge, Transparency from start to finish, Quality of installation, and Cleanliness.

ABOUT First Choice Windows & Remodeling
First Choice Windows & Remodeling is the only authorized dealer/installer of Marvin, Pella, and other high quality branded windows and doors in the Westchester and Fairfield markets. The company offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation by fine carpenters. For a complimentary in-home consultation or to view more information about First Choice Windows go to their website www.fcwindow.com
Source:First Choice Windows
