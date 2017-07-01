News By Tag
First Choice Windows is Awarded Platinum Dealer Installer
"This ranking is an honor for everyone who works at First Choice Windows," said Randy Leeds, president of First Choice. "Ever since forming this company, I've stressed the need for quality and the need to treat every customer as a VIP, but being bestowed the honor of Platinum is really cool for the whole team."
This is an amazing achievement…
The analysis measured satisfaction on a 5-point scale among customers who purchased windows within the past 12 months, based on performance in six factors: Ease of setting an appointment, Comfort level during a consultation, Consultants product knowledge, Transparency from start to finish, Quality of installation, and Cleanliness.
ABOUT First Choice Windows & Remodeling
First Choice Windows & Remodeling is the only authorized dealer/installer of Marvin, Pella, and other high quality branded windows and doors in the Westchester and Fairfield markets. The company offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation by fine carpenters. For a complimentary in-home consultation or to view more information about First Choice Windows go to their website www.fcwindow.com
