News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Downtown Naples Real Estate Firm Launches New Website
Naples real estate firm Shoaff Properties unveils its new website Naples Home Searcher dot Com. It features some of the finest condos and homes in Naples Florida.
"Naples is home to countless real estate opportunities for all kinds of buyers, sellers, and investors to discover," said Mike Shoaff, from Shoaff Properties which is under REMAX Distinction. "Our website's goal is to make it easy for potential home-buyers to find those properties. Whether it's a great place to retire, raise a family, a prime investment property, or a condo in Naples that's close to jobs and vibrant amenities, they're all represented in NaplesHomeSearcher.com."
The website's main highlight is its MLS search engine. It allows buyers to browse thousands of available home listings in and around Naples. Users can filter their search by price range, lot size, features, and location. A curated array of the company's most desirable properties is showcased in NaplesHomeSearcher.com Featured Listings page. The Featured Communities page, on the other hand,provides users with a detailed overview of the areas the Shoaff Team covers, which includes available homes and amenities.
For more info please visit: http://www.NaplesHomeSearcher.com
Contact
Shoaff Properties
***@shoaffproperties.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse