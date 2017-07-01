OmniScan2 Saves NES $3.2million CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- OmniScan2 saves NES $3.2 Million



OnmiScan2 is a software suite developed to work as a liaison between what is happening within a warehouse at any given moment, and the current inventory control system. Utilizing handheld computers, fixed readers, a pre-existing backend system, barcoding, and RFID technology, OmniScan2 tracks and accounts for every piece of inventory and asset under your control. Prior to the OmniScan2 system, warehouse workers were using an outdated "pen to paper" system and often doing the same task multiple times before completion. This lead to miscalculations and discrepancies. Working within the OmniScan2 system cuts the task execution time in half, decreases product loss and unnecessary labor costs, increases efficiency and provides a return on investment that pays for its self.



When Nashville Electric Service decided to improve their inventory tracking and management, they turned to OmniScan2. NES is the nation's twelfth largest public power company. They have been distributing electricity since 1939, and now supply power to over 685,000 customers in the Middle Tennessee area. Their objective in the project was to improve the efficiency of the warehouse and streamline the processes that it took to get linemen supplied and working on lines as quickly as possible. NES also wanted to be able to account for their inventory and assets in a more timely and reliable fashion, and they looked to cut back on labor costs as well.



Nashville Electric Service had been using a world-class software (Elipse) to store their inventory data and they were still using a more traditional approach with packing slips, order forms, and inventory check forms. OmniScan2 replaced the packing slips and ordering forms with handheld computers. It then interfaced with the current system to exchange and file the information received back into the Elipse system. Fixed RFID readers and antennas were mounted to the entrances and exits of the warehouse yards to scan and account for larger items, and printers were installed to allow NES to tag and label any necessary products themselves. This winning combination provided Nashville Electric with staggering results.



Gregg Bolinger (Warehouse Manager at NES) stated, "We can accomplish far more with OmniScan2 than we could in the past. I cannot believe the difference that it has made." Looking at data rendered from a case study done at NES, the benefits speak for themselves. Under the old paper operating system, 6 tasks would take an average of 17 minutes. This would amount to 169 tasks in a day and 44,047 tasks in a year. With OmniScan2, 6 tasks take an average of 11 minutes, which is 262 tasks in a day and 68,073 tasks in a year. Also, by re-allocating seven warehouse employees each earning $15 per hour and with the increased number of tasks accomplished in a day, OmniScan2 would save NES $655,200 per year, and $3,276,000 over five years on salaries. Overall, the savings and productivity gains have proven OmniScan2 to be a huge success for Nashville Electric Service and will allow them to focus on the enormous number of customers that they serve efficiently, while also having the accountability and reliability of the assets that their employees use to do so.



www.OmniScan2.com



www.DataSourceMobility.com



Contact

Ashley Ingram

Director of Business Development

***@datasourcemobility.com Ashley IngramDirector of Business Development End -- OmniScan2 saves NES $3.2 MillionOnmiScan2 is a software suite developed to work as a liaison between what is happening within a warehouse at any given moment, and the current inventory control system. Utilizing handheld computers, fixed readers, a pre-existing backend system, barcoding, and RFID technology, OmniScan2 tracks and accounts for every piece of inventory and asset under your control. Prior to the OmniScan2 system, warehouse workers were using an outdated "pen to paper" system and often doing the same task multiple times before completion. This lead to miscalculations and discrepancies. Working within the OmniScan2 system cuts the task execution time in half, decreases product loss and unnecessary labor costs, increases efficiency and provides a return on investment that pays for its self.When Nashville Electric Service decided to improve their inventory tracking and management, they turned to OmniScan2. NES is the nation's twelfth largest public power company. They have been distributing electricity since 1939, and now supply power to over 685,000 customers in the Middle Tennessee area. Their objective in the project was to improve the efficiency of the warehouse and streamline the processes that it took to get linemen supplied and working on lines as quickly as possible. NES also wanted to be able to account for their inventory and assets in a more timely and reliable fashion, and they looked to cut back on labor costs as well.Nashville Electric Service had been using a world-class software (Elipse) to store their inventory data and they were still using a more traditional approach with packing slips, order forms, and inventory check forms. OmniScan2 replaced the packing slips and ordering forms with handheld computers. It then interfaced with the current system to exchange and file the information received back into the Elipse system. Fixed RFID readers and antennas were mounted to the entrances and exits of the warehouse yards to scan and account for larger items, and printers were installed to allow NES to tag and label any necessary products themselves. This winning combination provided Nashville Electric with staggering results.Gregg Bolinger (Warehouse Manager at NES) stated, "We can accomplish far more with OmniScan2 than we could in the past. I cannot believe the difference that it has made." Looking at data rendered from a case study done at NES, the benefits speak for themselves. Under the old paper operating system, 6 tasks would take an average of 17 minutes. This would amount to 169 tasks in a day and 44,047 tasks in a year. With OmniScan2, 6 tasks take an average of 11 minutes, which is 262 tasks in a day and 68,073 tasks in a year. Also, by re-allocating seven warehouse employees each earning $15 per hour and with the increased number of tasks accomplished in a day, OmniScan2 would save NES $655,200 per year, and $3,276,000 over five years on salaries. Overall, the savings and productivity gains have proven OmniScan2 to be a huge success for Nashville Electric Service and will allow them to focus on the enormous number of customers that they serve efficiently, while also having the accountability and reliability of the assets that their employees use to do so.www.OmniScan2.comwww.DataSourceMobility.com Source : OmniScan2 Email : ***@datasourcemobility.com Tags : Warehouse , Inventory , Asset , Software , Management , Manufacturing , Barcode , RFID Industry : Industrial , Software , Technology Location : Clarksville - Tennessee - United States Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

