News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The American Society of Professional Copywriters Launches New Website
The CopyPros® launch the new website in support of their inaugural year when new members receive the benefits of an annual membership for a special half-off rate.
Members, who are called The CopyPros®, distinguish themselves from average copywriters by joining, and producing the highest quality product while adhering to lofty business standards and a creed of professional behavior.
Current president of the organization, M. Dennis Taylor has nearly 40 years of experience as a copywriter and says "A copywriters training and experience qualify them as a professional copywriter, but – frankly -- how do they set themselves above some dilettante wannabe copywriter who just joined the field."
Taylor says that copywriters can be a professional level high above non-members in a similar way to the way a real estate agent can become a Realtor®. "When several prospects are competing for the same projects, as they always are, they don't have to rely on who presented best at that particular meeting, their work has a 'seal of approval,' so to speak, which gives them a creative edge."
The impressive website describes the society, gives informative tips on the the Quill Tips Blog and provides a one-stop source to join The CopyPros.
Members receive a gold membership diploma naming them as a Certified CopyPro, a membership card and the right to put the The American Society of Professional Copywriters' logo on their collateral and promotional materials. "The membership certificate really looks impressive framed on the wall or as the first page of a copywriter's portfolio," says Taylor.
During the membership drive of The American Society of Professional Copywriters, home of The CopyPros, new members can join for 50 percent off, so the annual fee is about $30. "That's less than many copywriters spend on coffee each week and this is sure to give their career a bigger jump start than the caffeine," says Taylor.
For complete information on The American Society of Professional Copywriters and how to become one of The Copy Pros, visit the website at www.TheCopyPros.org.
Contact
M. Dennis Taylor, President
The American Society of Professional Copywriters
***@wordtaylor.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse