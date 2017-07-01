Safety Express Ltd Acquires Select Pro

Safety Express Ltd, an Aramsco Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of Select Pro (previously known as Fournitures Select).

-- Safety Express Ltd, an Aramsco Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of Select Pro (previously known as Fournitures Select). Based in Montreal, Quebec City, and Brossard, Select Pro is the Province of Quebec's specialized cleaning supplier since 1989. Both Safety Express and Select Pro will continue to operate under their existing names and with their current teams."We are thrilled to partner with Vincent Begin, and welcome all SelectPro employees, customers and partners to the Safety Express family. This merger allows us to provide additional solutions and services to the customers of both companies," says Kelly Robertson, President of Safety Express."It was extremely important for us to find a company that values our unique approach to delivering exceptional customer service. The leadership team at Safety Express was aligned with us in our commitment to customer satisfaction. We are proud to be their partners and excited about the opportunities this transaction creates for our customers, partners and employees," adds Vincent Begin, President of Select Pro.About Select ProSelect Pro, is the Province of Quebec's lead supplier in disaster restoration, duct cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, odor control and floor maintenance equipment and supplies. The company provides solutions that include product sales and support, education, equipment repair and rental to its customer base. Founded by Vincent Begin in 1989, the company has built a 28 year track record of success focusing on innovation, customer service and product quality.About Safety Express LtdSafety Express has been one of the leading providers of solutions to specialty contractors in Canada for over 30 years. The company serves contractors in numerous markets including fire and water restoration, hazardous material removal and handling, concrete and steel surface treatment, and asbestos, lead and mold abatement. The company's services include the sale of equipment and supplies, equipment repair and rental, education and training, technical support and same or next-day job site delivery. Safety Express serves its customers through 8 locations throughout Canada and a group of highly dedicated and technically proficient sales and customer service professionals.About Aramsco Inc.For 50 years, Aramsco, Inc. has been servicing specialty contractors in the United States and Puerto Rico. Aramsco is owned by a holding company, which also owns Bridgewater, LLC. and Aztec Financial LLC. Aramsco acquired Safety Express Ltd. in 2015.