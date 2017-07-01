News By Tag
Maker's Mark Distillery Combines Fine Bourbon and Fine Art with Chihuly Exhibit
Daytime tours and Chihuly Nights offered at Lebanon, KY landmark through Oct. 7, 2017
"Just as my grandparents, the founders of Maker's Mark, first envisioned, we're committed to enhancing our visitor experience with culturally immersive opportunities unlike any other distillery in the world," said Rob Samuels, COO of the bourbon brand now owned by Suntory in a news release. "Creating our handmade bourbon isn't a job – it's an art form. It's an honor to have formed such a lasting relationship with world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly."
From now through October 7, 2017, visitors to Maker's Mark will enjoy more than an informative and up-close look at one of the world's most famous bourbons, known for its signature red wax label. During this time, the distillery will take a turn for the dramatic with Chihuly's remarkable art, which was inspired by the artist's 2014 visit.
Visitors can take a self-guided daytime tour of the site-specific installations during a distillery tour or visit 6-10 p.m. on Saturday nights, July 22 through Oct. 7, for Chihuly Nights. The evening tours are nothing short of spectacular, with unforgettable works of art presented as darkness descends over the distillery.
Visitors can make an evening of it with dinner at Maker's Mark's new restaurant, Star Hill Provisions, and enjoy "haute Kentucky" farm-to-table cuisine with each dish chosen and prepared to harmonize with selected bourbons. Tickets for Dinner at Chihuly Nights are $100 each and include admission to Chihuly Nights, a three-course communal dinner and paired cocktails. Seatings are available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and are limited.
Chihuly's works of art may be found throughout the grounds, with two in the Visitor Center and cellar and four outdoors. "Red Reeds" features elongated tubes arranged in the ground. "Summer Sun" has more than 1,600 red, orange and yellow glass twirls and ties in with the signature red wax and red shutters of Maker's Mark. "Red Baskets" showcases an array of classic Chihuly forms that were inspired by native Northwest Coast baskets that the artist began creating in 1977.
Works created specifically for the distillery site include "Crimson and Chestnut Fiori Boat," an 18-foot-wide wooden boat with an array of whimsical, nature-inspired shapes arranged inside, and "Sapphire and Platinum Waterdrop Tower," located near a natural spring and standing 12 feet tall, with blue glass arranged on a steel tower.
Additionally, Chihuly's devastatingly brilliant ceiling installation, "The Spirit of the Maker," which debuted in 2014, may be seen just outside the tasting room.
To see the exhibition during the day, simply purchase a ticket for a Maker's Mark's distillery tour. Tickets for Chihuly Nights, Saturdays, July 22-Oct. 7, are $20/adults and $10/children 12 and under, and may be purchased at https://Tours.Makersmark.com. For more information, visit www.MakersMark.com and click on "Chihuly at Maker's" or call 270-865-2099. For information about visiting Lebanon, KY, click into www.VisitLebanonKy.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Nena Olivier, Director@VisitLebanonky.com, 270-692-0021
Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com
HI- and LOW-RES photos available.
ABOUT LEBANON, KY | Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/
Contact
Nena Olivier
***@visitlebanonky.com
