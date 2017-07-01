Direct Federal Credit Union holds first annual idea pitch contest

DirectTank created to foster innovative culture in the workplace

DirectTank winner Susan Lynch

End

-- Direct Federal Credit Union (www.direct.com)recently launched DirectTank, an idea pitch contest created to help foster a culture that produces, promotes and supports innovative ideas born from all employees of the credit union.DirectTank, which will become an annual event, was developed to empower employees with the opportunity to voice their ideas as well as contribute to cultural alignment at Direct Federal Credit Union; the contest was established as an arm of the Credit Union's formal idea cultivation program, DirectThinker.The inaugural DirectTank contest had multiple proposals submitted by employees across all levels and departments. Following an extensive evaluation, the proposals were narrowed down to three finalists, who were then asked to present their concepts to the entire Credit Union at an all-employee meeting.Employees then voted, and selected Susan Lynch as the winner of the 2017 DirectTank competition for her idea to establish a formalized Employee Volunteer and Community Outreach Program.Lynch, a Senior Staff Accountant with Direct Federal Credit Union for 10years, explained that the program would aid not only in recruiting and retaining engaged employees, but would also expand the Credit Union's presence in the community. She further proposed that the idea would increase employee morale and develop leadership and professional skills across the organization.Lynch presented a detailed action plan on the way in which the Employee Volunteer and Community Outreach Program would be implemented and managed, and said she was "excited to develop a program that would allow Direct Federal to have a positive impact on issues that challenge the communities we serve."In addition to being recognized for her winning idea, Lynch was rewarded with a check for $500, one extra vacation day and guidance and mentoring from a senior staff member of her choosing during the concept execution process.The Employee Volunteer and Community Outreach Program will receive funding and be completed during this calendar year.Employees Erin Proulx, Pamela Benjamin, Jim Webber, Meghan O'Brien and Ann Brown were finalists in the 2017 DirectTank competition;their ideas will be referenced and reviewed further during the Credit Union's strategic planning sessions for 2018.Recently named the fastest growing credit union in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Direct Federal Credit Union offers great rates, easy access and remarkable service. Voted one of the 200 healthiest credit unions in the country, the progressive not-for-profit credit union re-invests their earnings in their membership. From mortgages, home equity lines, and auto loans to checking, savings, and CDs, Direct Federal provides an integrated array of products and services, all enhanced with the simplicity and convenience of the latest online and mobile technologies. Direct Federal Credit Union is located at 50 Cabot Street, Needham, MA. For more information, please call 781-455-6500 or visit www.direct.com.