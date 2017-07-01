Scan Buddy App Helps Businesses For China's Cashless Society

A trendy business function with scan tools to sign documents and send emails or text messages on the go.

Scan Buddy Easy Scan PDF.

Uply Media, Inc

Kyle Ransom

4048060548

***@uplymedia.com Uply Media, IncKyle Ransom4048060548

-- Chinese men and women love to carry only an iPhone over purses or even wallets. Scan Buddy: Easy Scan PDF for iPhone by Uply Media, Inc today revealed how the app is helping businesses in China thrive. Citing as the cashless economy grows in China, so have demands for English business scanner tools.In China having a scanner app is a necessity. It can be used to purchase goods from street vendors and simply everything else generally connected to a QR Code required to unlock by scanning. What makes Scan Buddy: Easy Scan PDF for iPhone stand out in the crowd are the English business functions included inside the mobile app.According to Kyle Ransom, CEO for Uply Media, Inc their Scan Buddy: Easy Scan PDF for iPhone app is not just a scanner...it also represents lifestyle technology. He says presently the app is running on over 40,000 devices in China for iPhone usage. They are pretty excited about how well received the app has been in the Chinese marketplace. The purpose for the app is to increase business productivity...offering a dependable solution to scan, sign documents and send emails or text messages on the go.Recently the leader in analytics, App Annie released a report stressing "the global app economy will be worth $6.3 trillion by 2021, up from $1.3 trillion last year." Relating also during that same time frame, the user base will almost double from 3.4 billion people using apps to 6.3 billion, while the time spent in apps will grow to 3.5 trillion hours in 2021, up from 1.6 trillion in 2016.Hurry go download Scan Buddy: Easy Scan PDF for iPhone free: