News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Big Trees Inc. Assists Private School with Tree Transplanting
When Big Trees was contacted by a landscaper and property manager for the project, they identified the five trees that would be impacted by the remodel. Then, the Big Trees crew mobilized into the site within a few weeks. RootZone anti-shock treatment was applied to the trees to limit the weather and season's effects on the trees being dug. The crew came back the next day and transplanted the five six-inch caliper measurement trees to new locations throughout the campus. The trees will be monitored and managed in their new locations until they are settled and acclimated.
Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees, mentioned: "Salvaging and moving beautiful trees out of harm's way is one of the most satisfying processes we all get to participate in here at Big Trees. With these all being large Stewartia trees, it really doesn't get much better than this! We are so happy these trees will get to grow and flower for generations to come!"
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse