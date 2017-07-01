 
Solar Innovations Supports Two Local Family Shelters

Solar Innovations®, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; donated to Lebanon Rescue Mission and Schuylkill Women in Crisis.
 
 
PINE GROVE, Pa. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems presented checks to both Lebanon Rescue Mission and Schuylkill Women in Crisis at the conclusion of the second quarter fundraiser of Solar Cares, a campaign dedicated to giving back to the surrounding community. With a record breaking 87% of office employees donating, Solar Innovations® surpassed the team goal and raised more this quarter than in any previous Solar Cares fundraiser. Including team member donations and company match, a total of $4300.00 was donated between the two local non-profit organizations.

The Lebanon Rescue Mission has been providing shelter and opportunities for men, women, and children since 1945. Their programs include goal-setting, financial planning, parenting education, and informal counseling to provide confidence, empowerment, and life skills.

Schuylkill Women in Crisis is a non-profit organization founded in 1983 to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual violence. SWiC provides services to 1,200 victims annually, answers 1,400 hotline calls, and provides over 6,000 shelter days and more than 2,000 transitional housing days.

The Solar Cares campaign launched in October of 2015. In less than two years, Solar Cares has raised over $17,000 in donations and supplies for non-profit groups and charities and continues to hold company-wide fundraisers every quarter.

Solar Innovations® is a single source provider of custom glazed structures, skylights, windows, and doors. Their extensive product line ranges from greenhouse to sunrooms, to folding glass walls. To learn more about Solar Innovations®, its products, the Solar Cares campaign, or to request a brochure, visit www.solarinnovations.com, contact skylight@solarinnovations.com or call 800-618-0669.

