Solar Innovations Supports Two Local Family Shelters
Solar Innovations®, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; donated to Lebanon Rescue Mission and Schuylkill Women in Crisis.
The Lebanon Rescue Mission has been providing shelter and opportunities for men, women, and children since 1945. Their programs include goal-setting, financial planning, parenting education, and informal counseling to provide confidence, empowerment, and life skills.
Schuylkill Women in Crisis is a non-profit organization founded in 1983 to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual violence. SWiC provides services to 1,200 victims annually, answers 1,400 hotline calls, and provides over 6,000 shelter days and more than 2,000 transitional housing days.
The Solar Cares campaign launched in October of 2015. In less than two years, Solar Cares has raised over $17,000 in donations and supplies for non-profit groups and charities and continues to hold company-wide fundraisers every quarter.
