The Citadelle Art Foundation Welcomes New Exhibit

Works by the master of art nouveau movement come to the Panhandle
 
 
AMARILLO, Texas - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The exhibition, ALPHONSE MUCHA: MASTER OF ART NOUVEAU - Selections from the Dhawan Collection will be exhibited at The Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian, TX through August 27, 2017.  Mucha is most often remembered for the prominent role he played in shaping the aesthetics of French Art Nouveau at the turn of the 20th century. The Dhawan Collection, Los Angeles, CA, is one of the finest private collections of Mucha's work in the United States. The exhibition premiered at The Carnegie Arts Center, Turlock, CA, in the Fall of 2015.

Presented in the exhibition are 75 works by Mucha including, rare original lithographs and proofs, an oil painting, drawings, a pastel, and books, posters, portfolios and ephemera. The exhibition is curated by esteemed art historian, Gabriel Weisberg, Professor of Art History, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, who has provided an essay for the exhibition catalogue. The Mucha Foundation has also provided a biographical text about Mucha and a short essay, along with photographs in support of the exhibition.

"In 1900, when the widely distributed French periodical Art et Décoration published a long and exhaustive article on the work of Alphonse Mucha (1860–1939), the Czechoslovakian artist was at the pinnacle of his creative powers. Varied, expressive, and seductive, his works were given the name "the Mucha style"; later the style was identified as "Art Nouveau," writes Curator Gabriel Weisberg, Professor of Art History, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, in his essay.

Mucha's successes in many fields of creativity are revealed in the exhibition, ALPHONSE MUCHA: MASTER OF ART NOUVEAU, dedicated to the broad range of his work. Organized in three sections–posters, book and journal illustrations, and The Slav Epic– the exhibition focuses on the ways Mucha revitalized an interest in these media. It provides an opportunity to see how the different media, clients and objectives reflect the time period in which Mucha lived and worked.

"Mucha's ability to understand the major creative themes of the day, to use them in the most original ways possible, and to create works of art that remain seductive for future generations, is truly his great triumph," writes Weisberg. With objects drawn from the extensive Dhawan Collection, and with the publication of this catalogue, the exhibition provides a new, original way of seeing one of the most prolific creators of fin-de-siècle imagery. "We are so thrilled to be able to bring the highly acclaimed work of Alphonse Mucha to The Citadelle," said Executive Director Wendie Cook. It is an amazing opportunity for people to enjoy the legacy of Mucha and view his most recognized and celebrated pieces."

The Citadelle will also be hosting a French inspired opening night soirée on Thursday, July 13th to celebrate the exhibit. Guests will be able to learn more about art nouveau and view the work of Alphonse Mucha. OHMS will be serving French fare and the public is invited to bring a bottle of wine to share with friends.  The cost for the evening is $35 per person.

"The Citadelle Art Foundation is committed to providing a sanctuary for all forms of expression that celebrate life through art. It is through art that we strengthen our knowledge and understanding of humanity."

The exhibition and museum tour were organized by Landau Traveling Exhibitions, Los Angeles, CA.  ALPHONSE MUCHA: MASTER OF ART NOUVEAU will be on view at The Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian through August.  Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for 65+ and FREE for children 18 and younger.  Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11-4.  Visit www.thecitadelle.org to plan your trip.

Wendie Cook
