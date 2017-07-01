Barn Owl Primitives Announces Wholesale Debut And New "BOP Minis" & "Gallery Expressions" Product Lines At Americasmart® Atlanta LEESBURG, Va. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Barn Owl Primitives is a producer of handcrafted, vintage-inspired art and decor, is announcing their entry into the wholesale market with a 'Made In America' juried booth at this summer's Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market. After 6 years of steady growth as a direct-to-consumer business, the show marks BOP's first significant foray into the wholesale space and is a key milestone for the company.



Sean Quill, co-owner of BOP said, "After years of building relationships with and selling directly to individuals online, we're really excited about the prospect of getting our products into retail stores. So much of what's great about our work can be difficult to convey on a computer screen or smartphone. We really believe that giving consumers an opportunity to see and touch our products first-hand will drive our next wave of growth."



In addition, BOP is debuting their lineup of gallery wall accent pieces at the show under the new brand, Gallery Expressions. This collection includes a variety of typically smaller works that customers are using to add color, interest, and meaning to their family gallery walls. Artist, founder, and co-owner Kristi Quill said, "These pieces have become such a big part of our business and, given the context in which our customers are using them -- as meaningful symbols of love and family alongside cherished photos and other family keepsakes -- we felt they deserved a special place within our product line." BOP is also highlighting their "BOP Minis", which are handmade miniature versions of some of their most popular typography products. These unique, solid wood, hand painted, distressed keepsakes are sure to be a hit during the upcoming holiday season!



About Barn Owl Primitives:

BOP is a family-owned business focused on the design and manufacture of vintage, distressed home decor rooted in typographic art that inspires, motivates, or simply makes you smile. Made from real wood and a simple but elegant palette of paint and stain, all BOP designs are handcrafted by skilled artisans so customers receive a truly one-of-a-kind piece.



Founded in 2009, BOP began as a means for Kristi, a full-time mom, to make a little extra money during the holidays and she quickly developed a specialty weaving meaningful words with eye-catching design. "The painted signs, I found, really ignited something in me. As I arranged letters and mixed colors, I realized how much words matter — really, truly matter. Words help us tell a story. Words inspire. Words heal." With that, Barn Owl Primitives was born.



In 2014, Kristi's husband, Sean, left his full-time job to help grow the company. Along the way, the couple was struck by a life-changing realization: "Being makers was important to us. Creating things with our hands, our brains, and our hearts was our number-one motivation." With this focus on words and inspiration, original designs, and hand-crafted, high quality production, BOP continues to find a place in the hearts and homes of more and more consumers.



BOP will be exhibiting at the The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market®, Building 3, Booth 2003 from July 13 through July 17. For more information, e-mail us at support@barnowlprimitives.com or visit our website at www.barnowlprimitives.com



Contact

Barn Owl Primitives

CEO, Sean Quill

