First skin care company in the world to open farm and event center to the public!

Farm Center photo

Keenesburg - Colorado - US

Lily Farm Fresh

Lily Farm Fresh

--1833 Weld County Road 53 Keenesburg, Colorado 80643Lily Farm Fresh Event Center will be an 80 acre USDA certified organic farm experience open to the public, as well as a venue for weddings, special events, classes, workshops, business conventions and retreats."We are thrilled, after two years, we received our building permit last week and are ready to commence building," Lily statesThe USDA certified organic farm center will also be open daily to provide viewing of Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care's production area and boasts front row seats to how fresh harvested skin care products are handcrafted. "We hope to be one of Colorado's premier Agri-tourist destinations, Lily says. Our National award winning skin care has been sold in Natural Grocers for over 31 years and Whole Foods since they arrived in Colorado.Lily Morgan is a USDA certified organic grower, an environmental steward and a pioneer in her quest to preserve Colorado open space and her recent purchase of 80 acres of Colorado's open space land brings her total landholdings to 265 acres.Opening Lily Farm Fresh Event Center, steps away from the world-famous Keenesburg Wild Animal Sanctuary will be a boon to Weld County and Colorado as she continues to preserve open space and plant organic seeds of beauty in Colorado soil.· Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care is the first skin care company in the world to build an organic farm center open to the public· Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care began in 1986 with the goal of making farm-fresh skin care products with ingredients as fresh as organic produce and which yield beautiful results. No synthetic chemicals--ever!· Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care is the pioneer, the first and the longest running organic skin care company in Colorado. Lily is a 7th generation grower.