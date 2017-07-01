Client Focused Media Names New President: Joy Bell

Former account executive has been promoted to leadership position

Joy Bell, President

-- Client Focused Media is pleased to announce Joy Bell has taken over as president of the company. Bell will be responsible for management of staff and client services, community engagement and growth, and long-term strategic planning."I am very excited for the opportunity to lead this company as we continue to grow," said Bell. "I look forward to helping CFM and all of our clients achieve our business goals. I am honored the company has the faith in me to lead this organization. CFM's employees are all hardworking professionals and I can't wait to see what our team will achieve."Bell has more than 10 years of marketing experience, which includes print ad sales, high end real estate marketing and national speaker recruitment. She has an expertise in a variety of marketing tactics, such as digital marketing, advertising, social media and web. Bell enjoys helping a company grow their business by creating a solid brand and developing a marketing strategy that will drive a company to the next level.Bell joined CFM in 2016 as an account executive and has been responsible for building client relationships, developing strategic marketing plans, managing projects and overseeing all aspects of a client's services. She will continue to perform these duties in her new role as president, as she oversees all aspects of the business."I have the utmost confidence that Joy will thrive in her new role as president," said Mike White, CEO and founder of CFM. "When she joined the company last year, she hit the ground running and has been very successful in managing our client relationships and accounts. I have no doubt she will do the same as the company's president."Bell earned her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of North Georgia. Originally from Cairo, GA, she has called Jacksonville home for the last 14 years. She has been an active part of the community, most recently serving on the board of directors for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Health Council. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family and relaxing on the beach.Client Focused Mediawas founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services, and media, community, and public relations to a variety of clients. CFM is committed to discovering and overcoming the key challenges that prevent a business from reaching its full potential. CFM is located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 and can be reached at (904)-232-3001. For more information, visit cfmedia.net.