Advanced Roofing, Inc. Earns Low Slope Project of the Year Award in Florida
Advanced Roofing Inc., Florida's Premier Commercial Roofing & Solar Energy Contractors, Wins First-Place Honors in the Low Slope Roofing Category at FRSA S.T.A.R. Awards
This year's winning projects were profiled in a presentation during FRSA's S.T.A.R. Awards and Officer Installation Dinner at FRSA's 95th Annual Convention and Expo which took place June 22-24, 2017 in Orlando, FL. ARI was awarded 1st place in the Low Slope Roofing Category for its re-roofing solutions at the National Hurricane Weather Center NOAA on the campus of Florida International University in Miami, Florida.
ARI named Project Manager, Matt Cooper, MVP, as the person must instrumental for the successful completion of the project. ARI would also like to thank Rick Gunvaldsen-Estimator, Faustino Perez-Superintendent, Luis Ruzzetti- Foreman, Sika Sarnafil-Manufacturer, Venergy Energy Group-General Contractor, and the National Weather Service for all they did contributing to this award winning project.
"We are blessed to be involved with many high-profile projects at Advanced Roofing, but it's not often we have the opportunity to participate in a job that directly affects all of us living in South Florida, and across the nation," said Advanced Roofing Project Manager Matt Cooper. "Our team is honored to be recognized for the hard work that went into making this project a success."
To learn more visit www.advancedroofing.com
Advanced Roofing, Inc.
