

Hip-Hop Legend Survives Horrific Accident, Debuts Off-Broadway Philly Hip-Hop legend Grand Agent pulled from truck after it flew off overpass. NEW YORK - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Jared Lee Taylor's Hustle Til It Hurt debuts August 17, 19, and 20 as part of New York Theater Festival at The Hudson Guild Theater, 441 West 26th Street in Manhattan. Taylor f/k/a Grand Agent, was last seen hanging up his rap microphone in the documentary One Last Shot. The Philly born rapper found moderate success in Europe, but failed to duplicate it in the United States. In the documentary, he opts for stable income since his young son lives with him. Stability meant driving hazardous materials in a tractor trailer. While he hung up his mic, he kept his pen active, writing ideas for the stage and screen.



After driving for 7 years in Los Angeles, he returned to the East Coast. In March, Taylor was a passenger in a tractor trailer traveling through Pennsylvania, when his co-driver lost control and the truck slid off an overpass, landing on the road below. He was MedEvac'd to the nearest trauma hospital in Pittsburgh, badly injured but alive. During rehab, he focused on one of his scripts, the aptly titled Hustle 'Til It Hurt, submitted it to NY Theater Festival's SummerFest and was accepted. He reached back to his Philly rap family and tabbed his former group member, Ozzie Jones, to direct the play. Jones currently serves as Artistic Director for both The Well and Rhythm One Productions and has won and been nominated for various theatrical awards, including both the Olivier and the Bessie. He was the first African-American to direct a play for an Irish theater company in Ireland.



While Taylor didn't find mainstream success in America, he did make an impact. His 20+ year career was full of critical acclaim from various media outlets. The Source stated, "this MC keeps the art of lyricism alive," XXL declared that, "underground or not, he can hang with the big dawgs," and Vibe called him "prodigiously lyrical." His music was the soundtrack to the Eric Holder/Dept of Justice funded documentary about youth violence, My Block Is Crazy. Taylor has collaborated with Pete Rock, Lord Finesse, Camp Lo, Hi-Tek, Chops (Producer for Lonely Island) and Planet Asia.



"Because I have in Ozzie Jones, a friend, a great director and mentor, I was given a writing assignment that made the transition from writing a song to writing a play probably as seamless as it could be. He told me to just take a song I wrote, and imagine what happens in the story after the record goes off."



Tickets and Showtimes for Hustle 'Til It Hurt can be found at



Taylor's previously unreleased music clip for The Ten Black Demandments, his parody of the Notorious B.I.G. classic The Ten Crack Commandments

https://youtu.be/ tRpJB_y3v_s.







Media Contact

Bryan R. Adams

FAB Communications

646-875-8322

***@fab-inc.biz



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12650857/1 Bryan R. AdamsFAB Communications646-875-8322 End -- Jared Lee Taylor'sdebuts August 17, 19, and 20 as part of New York Theater Festival at The Hudson Guild Theater, 441 West 26th Street in Manhattan. Taylor f/k/a Grand Agent, was last seen hanging up his rap microphone in the documentary. The Philly born rapper found moderate success in Europe, but failed to duplicate it in the United States. In the documentary, he opts for stable income since his young son lives with him. Stability meant driving hazardous materials in a tractor trailer. While he hung up his mic, he kept his pen active, writing ideas for the stage and screen.After driving for 7 years in Los Angeles, he returned to the East Coast. In March, Taylor was a passenger in a tractor trailer traveling through Pennsylvania, when his co-driver lost control and the truck slid off an overpass, landing on the road below. He was MedEvac'd to the nearest trauma hospital in Pittsburgh, badly injured but alive. During rehab, he focused on one of his scripts, the aptly titledsubmitted it to NY Theater Festival's SummerFest and was accepted. He reached back to his Philly rap family and tabbed his former group member, Ozzie Jones, to direct the play. Jones currently serves as Artistic Director for both The Well and Rhythm One Productions and has won and been nominated for various theatrical awards, including both the Olivier and the Bessie. He was the first African-American to direct a play for an Irish theater company in Ireland.While Taylor didn't find mainstream success in America, he did make an impact. His 20+ year career was full of critical acclaim from various media outlets. The Source stated, "this MC keeps the art of lyricism alive," XXL declared that, "underground or not, he can hang with the big dawgs," and Vibe called him "prodigiously lyrical." His music was the soundtrack to the Eric Holder/Dept of Justice funded documentary about youth violence,. Taylor has collaborated with Pete Rock, Lord Finesse, Camp Lo, Hi-Tek, Chops (Producer for Lonely Island) and Planet Asia."Because I have in Ozzie Jones, a friend, a great director and mentor, I was given a writing assignment that made the transition from writing a song to writing a play probably as seamless as it could be. He told me to just take a song I wrote, and imagine what happens in the story after the record goes off."Tickets and Showtimes forcan be found at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/ event/2994089 Taylor's previously unreleased music clip for, his parody of the Notorious B.I.G. classic Source : Jared Lee Taylor FKA Grand Agent Email : ***@fab-inc.biz Tags : Theater Comedy Hip-Hop Industry : Entertainment Location : New York City - New York - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

