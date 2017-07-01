News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Announces 18th Annual Backpack Challenge
The Northeast Florida real estate firm is collecting backpacks and school supplies for local children at all area Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices through July 31, 2017.
Last year, partnering with community and local charities, the company donated more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for local children. This year, the company has set a goal to exceed last year's contribution and is inviting the community to help.
"Every child deserves to begin the school year with a new backpack and the supplies needed for school," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "A new backpack filled with school supplies is a wonderful gift, providing every student with the confidence needed to begin a successful school year."
Backpacks and supplies may be dropped off at the following Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices office locations:
• Home Office - 4190 Belfort Road, Suite 475, Jacksonville
• Avondale/Ortega - 3627 St. Johns Ave., Jacksonville
• Beaches/Intracoastal West/Southside - 375-1 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach
• Fleming Island/Orange Park - 3535 Highway 17, Suite 10, Fleming Island
• Mandarin/St. Johns - 11576 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
• Murabella – 196 Capulet Drive, Suite 3, St. Augustine
• Ponte Vedra/Nocatee – 333 Village Main St., Suite 670, Ponte Vedra Beach
• San Marco/San Jose - 1983 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville
• St. Augustine - 112 Sea Grove Main St., Suite 210, St. Augustine Beach
The company is collecting backpacks for students in kindergarten through grade 12.
"Words cannot express how much we appreciate the numerous donations and generous support we receive from our team members and community during the Backpack Challenge," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We know that beginning the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies makes a difference in the lives of children living in our communities, and this effort helps us accomplish that goal."
For a list of needed supplies or more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com/
