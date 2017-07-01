Dream Giveaway® to Award a Fully Restored 1970 SS396 Chevy Chevelle,The King of Muscle Cars!

Donate to help charities and then enter to win the Chevelle Dream Giveaway. Your tax-deductible donation to New Beginning Children's Homes, also helps support several worthwhile charities.

The winner will receive a fully restored 1970 SS396 Chevy Chevelle.

Media Contact

DGGroup, Inc/ Kim Meyers

7275362777

***@dggroupinc.com DGGroup, Inc/ Kim Meyers7275362777

End

-- Thea nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, has officially launched! The winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive a fully restored 1970 SS396 Chevelle, plus $10,000 cash for taxes!To enter to win this never-before-seen prize package, the general public can simply call toll-free to (866) 600-0646 or enter online at www.winthechevelle.com.The Grand Prize: Model-year 1970 was considered the holy grail for the Chevrolet Chevelle. This 1970 Chevelle Super Sport is an original big-block car, which is highly sought after by collectors. It is powered by a 350-horsepower, 396ci big-block engine backed by a four-speed manual transmission. It comes finished in Tuxedo Black paint with expertly applied white hood and decklid stripes. Other features include a bucket seat interior, restored speedometer, tachometer, and instrument gauges, SS door emblems, vintage air climate system, special performance suspension and more! This 1970 SS396 Chevelle features the most correct restoration components available in the world today thanks to the 2017 Chevelle Dream Giveaway promotional partner Original Parts Group.New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.