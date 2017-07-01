 
International Buyers Interested in Tampa Real Estate

 
 
Dewey Mitchell
Dewey Mitchell
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- International homebuyers, particularly those from China, are increasingly cited as major participants in Tampa's real estate market. Recognizing the significant surge in global activity, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently signed a marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal.

         "The Tampa Bay area is particularly desirable for foreign buyers of real estate and we continue to see growing global interest," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com). "Our market offers excellent investment opportunities and also attracts international relocation buyers who are drawn to Tampa's beaches, weather and way of life."

         All of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' network listings appear on the search site, Juwai.com, which attracts approximately 2 million visitors monthly. The company also launched an advertising campaign designed to make Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices a dominant brand on Juwai.com. These efforts and the company's existing marketing agreements with The Wall Street Journal/Asia and Mansion Global Wechat Channel make it easier for Chinese real estate buyers to find and shop its network's property listings

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is well known as one of the leading real estate companies in the industry. The company offers global listing exposure and worldwide visibility, broadcasting property listings to more than 70 websites worldwide which are viewed by potential buyers in 37 countries across five continents. The firm's website is multi-lingual, offering dozens of language choices via a link on its home page. The site is optimized for international buyers, automatically converting currency and measurements.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has more qualified professionals in place to reach and serve international buyers. The company offers training for the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation. Nationally, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has more CIPS designees than any other agency.

"Along with growing international interest locally, many of our customers want to purchase properties abroad," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "Our company is uniquely positioned to help all who want to buy and sell properties here in Tampa and across the globe."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

Clockwork Marketing Services
***@clockworkmarketing.com
Source:Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com
Click to Share