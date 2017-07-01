News By Tag
Chemical metering pump manufacturer, Madden Manufacturing celebrating 65 years
Family owned and operated, Madden Manufacturing continues to produce simple, rugged industrial quality pumps and steam system equipment.
Celebrating 65 years of serving a variety of industries, Madden is family owned and operated. Their boiler blowdown equipment, as well as their chemical injection pumps, are manufactured and assembled in the United States of America. 100% of the parts needed in the manufacturing process is also made or procured from companies in the U.S.
Before manufacturing industrial pumps, Madden Manufacturing originally started out as The P.E. Madden Co. of Chicago, IL, which was in the industrial water treatment chemical business. They started making boiler continuous blowdown flow control and heat recovery equipment in the 1930's.
In 1953, after the Elkhart, IN. the plant was set up; the firm was incorporated by James Madden as the Madden Corporation. The headquarters was in Chicago, IL, with the manufacturing plant in Elkhart, IN. Stuart and Paula Barb purchased the business in 1991, and the name was changed to Madden Manufacturing, Inc.
Madden Manufacturing Industrial Products include but are not limited to:
• Chemical Pumps
• Dosing Pumps
• Proportioning Pumps
• Diaphragm Metering Pumps
• Griffco Diaphragm Back Pressure Valves
• Blacoh Diaphragm Pulsation Dampener
• Liquid Sample Coolers
• Miniature Heat Exchangers
• Boiler Blowdown Tanks
• Blowdown Separators for Boilers
• Blowdown Heat Recovery Systems for Boilers
• Orifice Meter for blowdown flow control
• Chemical Feed Systems
• Chemical Mixers
Madden Manufacturing's mission is to continue to produce simple, rugged industrial quality pumps and steam system equipment that will provide excellent performance and value for their customers.
Contact Madden Manufacturing, Inc. (https://maddenmfg.com) to learn more at (800)369-6233.
Aaron Rhoade
***@maddenmfg.com
