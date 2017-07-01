News By Tag
Available Soon: Pre-Order Your Wrist Support Brace
Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product, a Wrist Support Brace. The brace's can be pre-ordered on Amazon now.
The wrist supports are fully adjustable, featuring three Velcro straps as well as an expandable center. They are black in color and are unisex. The brace's can be purchased for your left or right wrist and they range in size from small to large.
"We are very excited to add a wrist support brace to our line of products. We enjoy adding products that we know will help ease the pain of people's day to day activities. A lot of people sit at a computer all day and develop tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome. These splints will aid in relieving their pain or act as a preventative aid from wrist injuries." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.
These wrist support's have three metal splints in each of them to help keep your wrist in its ergonomically correct position. The inside of the brace is constructed of cushioned material, ensuring a comfortable fit.
Anastasia's River Wrist Support Brace will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime on July 13, 2017. Pre-order yours now.https://www.amazon.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/
