 
News By Tag
* Wrist Support
* Wrist Splint
* Carpal Tunnel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Available Soon: Pre-Order Your Wrist Support Brace

Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product, a Wrist Support Brace. The brace's can be pre-ordered on Amazon now.
 
 
Wrist Support Brace
Wrist Support Brace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wrist Support
Wrist Splint
Carpal Tunnel

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
Products

OKLAHOMA CITY - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Anastasia's River announced the release of their newest product, a Wrist Support Brace. These wrist splints will be available for purchase on June 13, 2017 through Amazon and Amazon Prime. They are available for pre-order now. https://www.amazon.com/Adjustable-Wrist-Support-Brace-COMPRESSION/dp/B072LP8RY5/ref=sr_1_4_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1499433583&sr=8-4&keywords=wrist+support+brace.

The wrist supports are fully adjustable, featuring three Velcro straps as well as an expandable center. They are black in color and are unisex. The brace's can be purchased for your left or right wrist and they range in size from small to large.

"We are very excited to add a wrist support brace to our line of products. We enjoy adding products that we know will help ease the pain of people's day to day activities. A lot of people sit at a computer all day and develop tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome. These splints will aid in relieving their pain or act as a preventative aid from wrist injuries." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.

These wrist support's have three metal splints in each of them to help keep your wrist in its ergonomically correct position. The inside of the brace is constructed of cushioned material, ensuring a comfortable fit.

Anastasia's River Wrist Support Brace will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime on July 13, 2017. Pre-order yours now.https://www.amazon.com/Adjustable-Wrist-Support-Brace-COM...

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@gmail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share