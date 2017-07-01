 
News By Tag
* Denis Welch Motorsport
* Historic Motorsport
* Austin Healey Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Burton on Trent
  Staffordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Overall Victory for Denis Welch Motorsport in The Masters Three Hours at Magny Cours

Austin Healey Specialists Secure Overall Victory In Signature Masters Historic Racing Event
 
 
Denis Welch Motorsport Win The Masters 3 Hours at Magny Cours
Denis Welch Motorsport Win The Masters 3 Hours at Magny Cours
 
BURTON ON TRENT, England - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The weather was a big feature of the weekend with mixed conditions during qualifying, which saw the pairing of Nils-Fredrik Nyblaeus and co-driver Jeremy Welch pleased to start 6th on the grid. Pole position was secured by a Ford GT40, 4 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Bad weather was forecast for race day, with Nils starting, rain arrived promptly for the start and quickly saturated the track. Deteriorating conditions led to a lengthy safety car period, under which Nyblaeus and Welch were the only ones to take advantage of this 'free' pit stop opportunity.

With the mandatory 3 minute driver change and refuelling stop completed, Welch re-joined the field on the same safety car lap and was able to catch up to the back of the safety car train. Despite a Lotus Elan trying to punt him off, he worked his way through the field as one of the fastest cars on track whilst everyone else carried out their pit stops. Welch completed his stint during another safety car period as his maximum 100 minutes of driving time was up, allowing Nils to carry on, still with a significant advantage.

Worsening conditions meant 2 laps later the red flag was waved with two hours and 15 minutes completed; Nils took the chequered flag, a lap ahead of the rest of the field.

A text book example of racing strategy.

Jeremy Welch said "We were the only people to do refuelling and a driver change under the safety car and that was the plan all along. I'm surprised no-one else thought of that!" Jeremy added "I must say that these conditions are perfect for a Healey and I loved the driving!"

The weekend was thoroughly enjoyable. Jeremy and wife Melanie, who also celebrated their wedding anniversary, travelled to France with van and trailer without any mechanics. Only supporting one car at the meeting meant Jeremy was able to race on a much more personal footing with Nils.

Special thanks must also be given to Sam from Kendle Adams, Manfredo Rossi's team whose help with refuelling was much appreciated.

Further information and pictures can be found on the Big Healey website at www.bighealey.co.uk

Contact
Mark Gibson
***@bighealey.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@bighealey.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Denis Welch Motorsport, Historic Motorsport, Austin Healey Parts
Industry:Automotive
Location:Burton on Trent - Staffordshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Denis Welch Motorsport News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share