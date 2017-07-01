News By Tag
Overall Victory for Denis Welch Motorsport in The Masters Three Hours at Magny Cours
Austin Healey Specialists Secure Overall Victory In Signature Masters Historic Racing Event
Bad weather was forecast for race day, with Nils starting, rain arrived promptly for the start and quickly saturated the track. Deteriorating conditions led to a lengthy safety car period, under which Nyblaeus and Welch were the only ones to take advantage of this 'free' pit stop opportunity.
With the mandatory 3 minute driver change and refuelling stop completed, Welch re-joined the field on the same safety car lap and was able to catch up to the back of the safety car train. Despite a Lotus Elan trying to punt him off, he worked his way through the field as one of the fastest cars on track whilst everyone else carried out their pit stops. Welch completed his stint during another safety car period as his maximum 100 minutes of driving time was up, allowing Nils to carry on, still with a significant advantage.
Worsening conditions meant 2 laps later the red flag was waved with two hours and 15 minutes completed; Nils took the chequered flag, a lap ahead of the rest of the field.
A text book example of racing strategy.
Jeremy Welch said "We were the only people to do refuelling and a driver change under the safety car and that was the plan all along. I'm surprised no-one else thought of that!" Jeremy added "I must say that these conditions are perfect for a Healey and I loved the driving!"
The weekend was thoroughly enjoyable. Jeremy and wife Melanie, who also celebrated their wedding anniversary, travelled to France with van and trailer without any mechanics. Only supporting one car at the meeting meant Jeremy was able to race on a much more personal footing with Nils.
Special thanks must also be given to Sam from Kendle Adams, Manfredo Rossi's team whose help with refuelling was much appreciated.
Further information and pictures can be found on the Big Healey website at www.bighealey.co.uk
