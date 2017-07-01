News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nationwide Inventory Professionals Licensee Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification
Brandon Ely, Certified Inventory Specialist and owner of Inventory Defense recently achieved the Certified Appraisal Examiner designation.
This newly developed certification is designed to serve the appraisal needs of direct clients in addition to filling the examiner role for the appraisal industry. Earning this next level helps Ely expand the scope of his inventory business.
The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service, developing the opportunity for appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners. Many inventory professionals are often asked if they know of an appraiser or if they also provide appraisal services. This certification offers the knowledge one needs to accurately and professionally serve this need.
The home and business inventory professionals can now team up. The inventory provider collects the required information for the appraiser who then creates their Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report. Ely saw the advantages of achieving this certification, realizing that adding this option to his list of services will provide additional revenue streams.
Mike Hartman, owner of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, stated, "It is always rewarding to me when a Licensee chooses to expand their home inventory business into other niches. We value continuing education, and encourage all Licensees to continue to learn about the industry as well as other business topics. Brandon realizes the value of education, and is acting on his beliefs. In addition to recently starting his business, he stated he wanted to learn all he can, and he is living up to that promise. In addition to this new CAE designation and his already-earned CIS credentials, he is currently attending college three nights a week to earn an Accounting degree."
Ely added, "Being a Licensee provides me with many benefits, this being one of them. While the Hartmans are making these types of connections, I can concentrate on building my business. I look forward to serving residents and business owers in my area, whether they need a home inventory, an appraisal, or both."
Based in Lyman, South Carolina, Inventory Defense offers residential and business asset inventory services and appraisal examiner services. For more information about Inventory Defense, visit http://inventorydefense.com.
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement that offers tried-and-true processes and procedures to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. Licensees receive a comprehensive marketing package, operations guide, downloadable business templates, certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.
Contact
Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Cindy Hartman
***@nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse