Cloudera Empowers YES BANK's Digital Strategy to Deliver Enhanced Business Insights
Leading Indian private sector bank adopts Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub to enhance customer campaigns through secure, real-time big data analytics
Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSIs) across the region are struggling to keep pace with the vast amount of customer data that they collect in today's consumer-centric mobile economy.[1] (#_ftn1) With Cloudera Enterprise, BFSIs like YES BANK can now mine large volumes of data from financial transactions and create machine learning algorithms to support information-
Commenting on the development, Anup Purohit, Chief Information Officer at YES BANK, said, "Cloudera Enterprise is now the bedrock of our company's digital strategy. With its successful track record of working with several other leading BFSIs across the globe, YES BANK decided to deploy a modern platform to provide a differentiated digital experience for our customers through intelligent, real time analytics."
Today, YESBANK issuing big data and analytics to cross-sell and up-sell opportunities for the business, while providing a customized experience for consumers across the bank's digital channels and identifying and rectifying any inconveniences during the customer journey.
With the growing risk of cyberattacks,[2] (http://#_ftn2)BFSIs also recognize the importance of a safe and secure data management platform that is compliant with the latest industry regulations. Cloudera Enterprise enables YES BANK to reduce the cost of compliance in today's digital age and transform existing processes through machine learning and predictive modelling, eliminating risk and detecting fraud faster and smarter by utilizing massive amounts of data to effectively train their systems.
"BFSIs today are competing to create enhanced products in a world where consumers are demanding the most convenient and customized journeys. As such, business leaders are pressured to keep up with the latest technology solutions to deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers," said Mark Micallef, vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera. "Cloudera empowers BFSIs like YES BANK with a scalable and secure data analytics and machine learning platform to use data in ways not possible before and enables organizations to derive business insights for revenue growth, all while maintaining a high standard of security and ensuring compliance to industry regulations."
About YES BANK
YES BANK, India's fourth largest private sector Bank with a pan India presence across all 29 states and 7 Union Territories of India, headquartered in the Lower Parel Innovation District (LPID) of Mumbai, is the outcome of the professional & entrepreneurial commitment of its Founder Rana Kapoor and its Top Management team, to establish a high quality, customer centric, service driven, private Indian Bank catering to the future businesses of India.
YES BANK has adopted international best practices, the highest standards of service quality and operational excellence, and offers comprehensive banking and financial solutions to all its valued customers.
YES BANK has a knowledge driven approach to banking, and offers a superior customer experience for its retail, corporate and emerging corporate banking clients. YES BANK is steadily evolving as the Professionals' Bank of India with the long term mission of becoming "INDIA's FINEST QUALITY BIG BANK by 2020".
