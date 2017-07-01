 
InTraCoM GmbH was awarded as „Patent Valuation Firm of the Year"

For the achievements of the past 12 months CorporateLiveWire has selected the most successful companies within the framework of "Global Awards".The patent valuation company from Germany was nominated in the Intellectual Property category – and won.
 
 
STUTTGART, Germany - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2017 honors the achievements of the most successful individuals, companies and organizations over the last 12 months. Award categories include inter alia specialists in the Intellectual Property field (Source: Corporate LiveWire). Within the evaluation of different service providers several criteria were considered: the professional patent assessment methodology, the high customer satisfaction as well as associated activities, for example the "Patent Insider"-blog, regular studies and free webinars for IP professionals.

The company from Stuttgart operates on the international market – the most clients come from USA, Canada, UK, Germany and other European countries. Within the past 12 months more than 5000 patent valuations were performed for single inventors, small and medium sized companies, big corporations, M&A agencies, banks and tax authorities.

"Over the last 12 months, our team has done its best to satisfy our customers, to perfect the methodology, and to make an important knowledge-contribution to patent attorneys, IP professionals, M&A and venture capital experts" said Dr. Dierk-Oliver Kiehne (CEO of InTraCoM).

At the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 InTraCoM (https://www.intracomgroup.com ) has started a number of new projects. Great attention received the free webinars for patent attorneys, venture capital professionals and other intellectual property experts. Notable is the high scientific commitment, so InTraCoM successfully won an EU-wide competition with 4 other European partners last month.

In addition, an important focus is on demonstrating the enormous potentials the gained insights may have for a wide range of industrial sectors. With this vision the company publishes regular studies and free available analytic articles. In November 2016 for this purpose the "Patent-Insider" blog was launched. In the blog, interested parties can inquire about the upcoming webinars, the current studies and IP-related news (https://www.intracomgroup.com/blog).

InTraCoM GmbH
Julia Zhukova
***@intracomgroup.de
