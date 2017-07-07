News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It's a Slatwall spectacular as Wrights GPX launch discount promotion
The UK's leading manufacturer of Slatwall products has announced a week long promotion across their complete offering. Wrights Plastics GPX is discounting 1000s of Slatwall products by 15% in a week long promotion that begins 10th July.
Slatwall remains a popular shopfitting system and the West Bromwich-based retail display company makes and supplies one of the UK's largest range of accessories, add-ons and attachments including hundreds of shelves, racks, merchandisers, sign & poster holders, leaflet & brochure dispensers - and lots more. This entire range is included in the promotion.
Customers use the promo code SLAT1 to receive 15% off their order value. There is no limit to the amount of time the code can be used in the seven days of the promotion.
Wrights Plastics GPX boss Mike Wright said at the promotion launch "We are pleased that we have established a great name for Slatwall shelving and accessories. We've worked with retailers to develop and manufacture a range of cost-effective & durable products, designed to meet new products and new consumer behaviour. Slatwall is popular with lots of retailers and our range means there is probably no item that they cannot display & promote."
The promotion runs from Monday 10th June to Sunday 16th July. Full details can be found on the website at www.gpxgroup.com
Contact
Wrights Plastics GPX / Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 07, 2017