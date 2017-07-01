IT Infrastructure Solution Provider- Networking Solution Company

News By Tag
In today's world we cannot imagine any industry whether it is private or government can exists without IT infrastructure whether it is Bank, Hospital, Airline, Railways, Police department, ATM transactions etc.
IT infrastructure has now become the core of all business competency that help organizations to survive and prosper in rapidly-changing, competitive, business environments. IT infrastructure comprises of hardware, software, network, End Users.
Hardware: Servers, computers, data centers, switches, hubs and routers, etc.
Software: Enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), productivity applications.
Network: Network enablement, internet connectivity, firewall and security
End User: Human users, network administrators, developers, designers.
In order to develop IT infrastructure one should know about the hardware requirements to run the software and various types of applications example If the router is able to route the packet to the proper destination and maintain the time sequencing between the sender and the receiver following all the TCP/IP protocols, this will improve the overall performance of the system.
Importance:
•Proper inventory Management: By regularly updating the inventory level in the database.
•Easy reach to the customer: a new customer can reach to you by phone, ensures the company will receive new clients and orders.
•Proper Account Management: As there is a proper database of entry of all inflow and outflow statements.
1.That reduces the redundancy
2.No calculation error example in calculation of taxes
3.Ease in dealing with accounts receivable or purchasing
•Maintaining of worker records and payroll databases: They keep track of workers hours, how much they are working and at what efficiency.
The main innovation in the field of IT infrastructure is the addition of new field that is biometric system that helps organization to maintain attendance record daily wise by identifying their finger prints and matching at the back end database.
