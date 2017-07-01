News By Tag
O'nitaa Unveils New Exciting Collection of Fashionable Plus-Size Outfits
Renowned London based multi-designer Asian apparel store unveils exclusive collection of stylish plus size apparel to meet requirements of larger women who wish to dress in fashionable Indian outfits
The reputed store, a one-stop shop for designer Asian clothes in the UK, recently unveiled its brand new collection of inspired plus sized fashion. Speaking at the unveiling, the store's representative said, "We are a customer-oriented store and found that a significant number of customers were in need of Indian outfits in larger sizes. This made us work even harder to source trendy and fashionable plus-sized clothing without any compromise to quality and craftsmanship. We now collaborate with a new generation of designers who understand nuances of creating gorgeous plus-sized outfits that fit well and accentuate the curves of larger women. We offer a wide range of fashionable apparel including formal wear, party wear, festive wear and casual wear that make plus-sized women look beautiful and feel confident."
The team at O'nitaa strongly believes that a woman's clothing options should not be limited by size or style. In their vast and versatile collection of Indian outfits for plus size women, customers can find stunning bridal lenghas, salwar suits, gowns, dresses, full length jackets, waist coats, capes, short dresses, frocks, tunics, ponchos, chiffon tops, silk tops, pants, dhotis, palazzos, culottes and lots more. Customers can choose apparel made from a wide variety of soft and flowing fabrics such as chiffons and georgettes. They can also experiment with exciting prints and silhouettes that complement the Indian body type and help camouflage problem areas. Customers can purchase complete ensembles or opt for individual pieces that they can mix and match.
O'nitaa has expert stylists on board who routinely guide customers in selecting appropriate designer Asian clothes in the UK. An average person may not realize that an A-line kurta or angrakha can look quite fetching on curvy ladies who have a problematic midriff area but an experienced stylist understands such nuances and makes valuable suggestions so customers can avoid making major fashion mistakes and walk out with outfits that make them look beautiful. While salwar suits are a favorite among customers due to the comfort they provide, O'nitaa's collection of sarees in gorgeous, flowy fabrics too can help in making women look slimmer and sensual. Customers can make a style appointment, express their requirements and explore the store's range of designer collections with knowledgeable staff.
Another premium service that O'nitaa offers is made-to-measure tailoring. In this regard, the store's representative revealed, "With our bespoke tailoring services, we can truly cater to women of all shapes and sizes. Many brides take advantage of this service to obtain their dream designer bridal dress. After finalizing a design and style, the fabric and adornments can be customized according to client's budget and preferences. Our dedicated tailors construct each outfit with utmost attention to detail and craftsmanship and ensure perfectly fitting apparel that customers can proudly flaunt at any special occasion." For more information, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.
About: About:O'nitaa is an internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, plus-size fashion, Indo-Western apparel and ready-to-wear collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for its couture collection that can be purchased from its flagship multi-designer retail store in London's Marylebone district.
Onitaa
Onitaa
44 (0) 207 486 2401
***@onitaa.co.uk
