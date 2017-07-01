Global Memristor Market is Estimated to reach $465 million by 2024, Says Variant Market Research

Variant- market- research- VMR- logo

-- Global Memristor Market Report, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $465 million by 2024 from $4 million in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 80.1% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.8% and 146.8%, respectively, during the forecast period.The factors supporting the growth of the Global Memristor Market are demand for larger data storage capacity chips and the problem of heat generation in devices due to higher densities. Furthermore, growing awareness and adoption of industrial robots also enhance the demand for advance and compact memory. However, lack of skilled professionals would hinder the growth of the Global Memristor Market. Additionally, rising capability of memristors to replace the growing number of transistors on a circuit and increasing consumer awareness regarding technological innovations would provide the growth opportunities for the market in the future years.The global memristor market has been segmented into product type and industry vertical. By product type, the market is divided into spin based & magnetic memristor and molecular & ionic film memristor. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics, industrial, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. By product type, molecular & ionic film memristor segment accounted moderate in the global market share in 2016. However, the spin based & magnetic memristor segment is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR throughout the estimated period. Moreover, electronics dominated the industry vertical segment added more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2016. Additionally, increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic gadgets have driven the Global Memristor Market.Geographically, the Global Memristor Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest market share of 38.7% in 2016. Additionally, it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is majorly caused by technological advancement and replacement of flash memory and D-RAM with memristors, in countries such as the Canada and U.S. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific accounted for the second largest market share of 31.2%. In terms of growth, Rest of the World is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 146.8% during the forecast period 2016-2024.The key players operating in the Global Memristor Market include Intel Corporation, Knowm Inc., HP Development Company, Samsung, Micron Technology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Rambus Incorporated, SanDisk Corporation, and Sk Hynix Inc., L.P., among others.Variant Market Research LLP was delineated in 2015 and to launch our business and website it grabbed more than a year. Our head office is based in Pune and we also have branch in San Francisco, California, the U.S. The long time was generally used to build up a talented team of experienced professionals and analysts, to generate client satisfying exact market analysis data. The company aims to be a specialist in delivering reports on various domains with precise analysis, keeping a virtuous relationship with our consumers. Our vision says, "We would like to grow with you, making your paths simpler yet solidest" and our mission is to "Implementing our analytical, technical and marketing skills to set a new goal for our consumers, dedicatedly helping them take their next strategic moves."The Co-founders of Variant Market Research:andare keen to provide services across aforementioned domains helping them to take their strategic moves regarding their business and providing them the growth opportunities. The Co-founders say, "We believe in providing the future solutions for your business, exploring the current market trends and suggesting you the future strategies and forecast of a particular market that could keep your company ahead in the competitive market rivalry." We hold expertise in our designated areas of research and consulting with a team of experts from each of the dedicated areas covered under our research. Destined by the dedicated team of analysts and experts, we are envisioned to provide you our best in order to plan your next strategic move and take your company's future ahead with our support and your esteemed cooperation.VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLPhttps://www.variantmarketresearch.com/649 Mission St.,5th Floor, San Francisco,CA 94105, United States.Tel: +1-415-680-2785Fax: +1-415-680-2786(mailto:help@variantmarketresearch.com)