News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2023
Explore more about "Agricultural Biotechnology Market" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/
Biotechnology has extensive opportunity in science based companies and research firms. Biotechnology is significantly useful in the area of medicine and healthcare. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing several biotechnologies related research and development activities. Bioinformatics and Pharmaco-genomics are interdisciplinary fields, which have stemmed from biotechnology, and considerable development has been made in the areas of drug delivery, personalized medicine and drug discovery. Biotechnology ensures high crop yield, better crop quality and better nutritional value of crops in the area of agriculture.
Request for Table of Content: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/
Agricultural biotechnology is a collection of tools and scientific procedures used on living organisms and plants for improving agricultural crop productivity. Agricultural biotechnology is mainly used to modify the genome sequence of crops and the crops are termed as transgenic or genetically modified crops. Agricultural biotechnology benefits producers and farmers by yielding more crop and high-quality food.
Some of the competitors in the agricultural biotechnology market are Dow AgroSciences LLC, Global Bio-chem Technology, Performance Plants Inc., Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience AG, KWS SAAT SE, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., Monsanto Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Evogene Ltd, Mycogen Seeds, Certis USA, and Vilmorin & Cie SA.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse