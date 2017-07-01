Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Agricultural Biotechnology Market

End

-- The agricultural biotechnology market is growing at a significant rate due to growing cultivation area of genetically modified crops and rising demand for bio fuels. Increased research and development activities and regulatory support in Asia-Pacific and Africa are giving ample opportunities to the agricultural biotechnology market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/agricultural-biotechnology-market) to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. North America dominates the agricultural biotechnology market due to greater focus on bio-services and higher adoption of biopharmaceuticals.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/agricultural-biotechnology-marketBiotechnology has extensive opportunity in science based companies and research firms. Biotechnology is significantly useful in the area of medicine and healthcare. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing several biotechnologies related research and development activities. Bioinformatics and Pharmaco-genomics are interdisciplinary fields, which have stemmed from biotechnology, and considerable development has been made in the areas of drug delivery, personalized medicine and drug discovery. Biotechnology ensures high crop yield, better crop quality and better nutritional value of crops in the area of agriculture.Agricultural biotechnology is a collection of tools and scientific procedures used on living organisms and plants for improving agricultural crop productivity. Agricultural biotechnology is mainly used to modify the genome sequence of crops and the crops are termed as transgenic or genetically modified crops. Agricultural biotechnology benefits producers and farmers by yielding more crop and high-quality food.Some of the competitors in the agricultural biotechnology market are Dow AgroSciences LLC, Global Bio-chem Technology, Performance Plants Inc., Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience AG, KWS SAAT SE, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., Monsanto Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Evogene Ltd, Mycogen Seeds, Certis USA, and Vilmorin & Cie SA.