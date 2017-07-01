News By Tag
6 Features to look before buying a beautiful and durable folding chair
The folding chairs act as the main furniture unit to be brought out when having a limited floor space.
Folding chair has the ability to fold up neatly for convenient transportation and storage. They are the chairs which provide additional seating especially when one wants to move as well as utilise chair in different areas. Whether you want a simple wooden folding chair with all the necessities or a stackable chair with extra functionalities, you will find them all online. But before buying them online look for the features listed below to have a wonderful and long lasting purchase.
1. Why and where: First think before buying a foldable chair is why you want and where your will be using this chair. You may want to purchase multiple chairs for different activities. Sitting on the sidelines, in the outdoors or at a picnic or while you are hiking, camping or even at the beach. Once decided then look for the lightweight and portable foldable chairs.
2. Consider seat and back material: Most folding chairs have a metal or wooden frame, but the seat and back can be made from many different materials. There are fabric upholstered seat and back folding tables and chairs, plastic seat and back chairs, vinyl upholstered chairs and much more. So choose the one that fits into your home decor and which can fulfil all your requirements.
3. Frame: At first glance, all stacking chairs frames seem to be the same. Look a little closer and you'll find small features like gauge, cross braces and hinges which make a big difference in the strength and durability of your chair. So before planning to buy any chairs look for the frame and its features to have a unique and stylish folding chair.
4. Folding chair dolly: Some of the advantages of folding chairs are that they are easy to move, set up and store with the use of a chair dolly. Some folding chairs only work on specific dollies, so be sure to check for compatibility before placing your order.
5. Size and weight: Foldable chairs are relatively light in weight until when you have to carry it for miles. Suddenly their size and weight matter a lot. So, if you know you will be walking and carrying them for a period of time, go for the ones that have corded legs and collapses to a smaller, more compact size and lighter weight. Similarly, if you are hiking, hunting or walking a distance to your camp, go for the even more compact chair.
6. Weight capacity: Not all folding chairs and tables can hold the same amount of weight. So it's important to check the weight limit of every style folding chair.
So, therefore, first look for the important features of folding chairs and then buy a long lasting and strong chair that can fulfil all your requirements and let your interiors and exteriors get an enchanting look.
