The First Indian Company to become an Official Integration Solution Provider Partner of Sears

CedCommerce gets an another opportunity to gain the trust of various online sellers and get aligned with their future projections and growth predictions.
 
 
Official Integration Solution Provider Partner
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Sixth of July, a memorable day for CedCommerce, when it was recognized as an Official Integration Solution Provider Partner of Sears - largest American department store company

With the achievement of having a partnership with Sears, CedCommerce gets an another opportunity to gain the trust of various online sellers and get aligned with their future projections and growth predictions. The company received appreciation for their solutions and support extended to those willing to sell.

The message read "On this glorious moment, we would like to thank everybody for this marvelous achievement.  I firmly believe that if we all keep on contributing our efforts as we are, then there is no one stopping us from achieving other major milestones."

http://cedcommerce.com/blog/cedcommerce-first-indian-company-become-official-integration-solution-provider-partner-sears/

Fame

The Company, currently, has 1000+ online sellers using its extensions or applications, across all the major e-commerce platforms such as Magento 1 and Magento 2, Shopify, WooCommerce, Prestashop, and so on. It also provides the SaaS-based platforms like Shopify, Bigcommerce, and 3dCart. Overall, the company offers integration with 30+ e-commerce frameworks.

Other Achievements

Before this, in its aim to deliver quality and affordable multi channel sales solution, CedCommerce was made official channel integration partner of Newegg.com this year by mid-May, an official Walmart Channel Integration partner in the earlier part of the year, and the company also was declared among the Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 winners.

Now, with having this partnership, CedCommerce is rapidly making its progress and consolidating its position as the quality, robust and low-cost provider company – a philosophy that has paid huge dividends to it.

About Sears

Sears is an American chain of department stores founded in 1886. With over 100 million unique visitors per year and revenue of over $17 billion, Sears is one of the most recognized brand of the primary household. It is currently the fifth-largest American department store company by sales as of October 2013 and the twelfth-largest retailer in the country overall.

About CedCommerce

Founded in 2010, CedCommerce has been involved in over 1000+ e-commerce developments and customizations projects enabling it to get the deep insight into the general and unique demands of the e-commerce industry. The integration solutions from CedCommerce integrates most of the top e-commerce frameworks such as Magento, Magento 2, Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and so on.

Source:CedCommerce
Email:***@cedcommerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Official Integration Solution, sears integration withCedcomme, Sears Official Partner
Industry:Business
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jul 07, 2017
