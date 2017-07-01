Wine Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- Increasing production and consumption of wine, rising demand for wine, growing disposable income and changing preferences for alcoholic beverages are the drivers for global wine packaging market. However, high raw material costs are restraining the market growth. Glass bottle segment has the leading market for wine packaging. Due to its neutral and non reactive nature, glass bottle is most suitable material for wine packaging. Alternatives such as cans, plastic cups, plastic bottles and aseptic cartons are increasing their popularity due to appeal to younger consumers and product differentiation capability.Some of the significant market players include Vidrala, Consol Glass, Rexam, Bormioli Rocco, Vetropack Holding, Vitro Packaging, Saint-Gobain, Smufit Kappa, Wiegand-Glass, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries, Amcor, Owens-Illinois, Koa Glass, Stolzle Glass, Ardagh, Victory Paper andPackaging, Piramal Glass, Brick Packaging, Scholle, and Gerresheimer.• Non-Grape• Grape• Metal Cans• Plastic Bottles• Aseptic Cartons• Pouches• Aluminium Cans• Cups & Goblets• Kegs• Bag in Box• Pet Bottles• Glass Bottles• Liquid Cartons• Other Containers• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/wine-packaging-market