Fine Art Photography Project Traces Links to Climate Change in the South of France

-- French vineyards in the South of France surprisingly have this in common with melting glaciers in remote Greenland and hurricane Sandy flooding in Rockaway, Queens: they are also being impacted by climate change.New York based fine art photographer Steve Giovinco, funded by the French Ministry of culture and communication, will look at environmental changes happening near the Pyrenees in the South of France.Giovinco will trace subtle but noticeable changes occurring to the land, vineyards and estuaries as an Artist-in-Residence at the Château de l'Esparrou Odyssée, a Nineteenth Century historic cultural monument in France located near the Spanish border.Linking the South of France, Greenland and Rockaway, Queens, New York, Giovinco aims to show climate change happening in diverse locations at various stages of advancement.He will photograph in the forests, pathways, vineyards, waterways, and ponds trying to capture both a haunting, lyrical feeling at night as well as documenting the impact of climate change in the area, which NASA says has reduced the wine grape harvest.This represents the third stage of his long-term environmentally related photo project, "Until the End of the World," where he won three grants to capture receding glaciers in Greenland and the damaged aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Rockaway, Queens.The fine art project is influenced by French painters Théodore Rousseau and The Barbizon School; the films of François Truffaut and Éric Rohmer; photographs of Eugene Atget and Brassai--and films his father would bring home to play in the family's darkened basement.Steve says, "Working at night requires long exposures ranging from several minutes to an hour or more, making it impossible to see through the camera's viewfinder. Instead I stand beside the tripod 'feeling' the image and intuitively, framing the image in the dark. I want to make a visual representation of an unfolding emotional experience, trying to capture an indescribable mystery and beauty of the changing environment."The residency, financial grant and the one person exhibition is supported by the French Ministry of culture and communication. The resulting nighttime photos will be exhibited show nearby in France.About Steve GiovincoSteve Giovinco is a fine art photographer who exhibits widely in North America and internationally. Steve earned an MFA from Yale University, and has been awarded fellowships, grants and numerous artist residencies fellowships, including Yaddo. Showing in over 100 group and solo gallery and museum exhibitions with artists such as Jeff Wall, and Martin Parr, Steve's work has been collected by several institutions, such as Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Brooklyn Museum of Art, and Yale University. Reviews have been published in Art in America, his work has appeared in the New York Times, in several catalogues and in "Summertime,"a book published by Chronicle Books.###For more information or interviews, please contact:Steve Giovinco+1 347-421-7598