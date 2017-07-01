News By Tag
Weekly Hotels Confirms Increasing Popularity of Hotel with Kitchenettes
Weekly Hotels have made an astonishing discovery over the last few months. They found that nowadays more and more people while traveling prefer hotels with kitchens.
They conclude that people during an extended stay at a hotel found that the Hotels with Kitchenettes offers several benefits, which also includes the fact that it is pretty economical with more amenities.
Below are some benefits that Weekly Hotels say everyone will love,
● Anytime-anywhere culinary options
The facility of Hotels with Kitchenettes let the guests cook anything that they feel like eating and at any time, from a three-course meal to even a midnight snack.
● Economical yet lavish stay
while traveling whether it is a business trip or leisure travel one spends a lot on food and dining options. Hotels with kitchens are relatively more economical, as the guests can save a lot of food, restaurant expenses. They can simply get some ready-to-cook products, or even buy fresh ones and throw themselves a feast.
● A home away from home
Whether it's a day jammed with business meetings or sightseeing's, one always feel homesickness and long for the peace and comfort of home. Choosing a Hotel with Kitchenettes makes one feel the same pleasure of being at home while having luxury stay.
● Cook For Your Kids Anytime
Some guests groups are families traveling with toddlers or kids. And, toddlers or even the kids can require milk or some baby food anytime of the day. Hotels with Kitchenettes serves excellent choice as the parent can feed them as per their diet and that will be homemade too.
● Flexible Stay
Extended stay hotels are flexible, instead of being restricted to the restaurant hours for food, guests can simply cook and eat.
They don't need to schedule their routine according to breakfast, lunch or dinner hours and rush to dining area leaving any of their work behind.
● All facility kitchenettes
While guests can cook and eat, they can also bring food from outside. As the kitchenettes have the facility of appliances like refrigerator, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, utensils, tableware, pots, and pans, etc. They can keep it in the fridge and warm up as feel hungry again.
● Cook as per your diet preference
Some guests are diet conscious or suffer some allergies or follow some strict habit of vegetarian eating; they get their own choice of cooking. Instead of eating doubtfully of the restaurant kitchen, they have the peace to prepare vegetarian food themselves.
● Corporate Stay Facility
For guests traveling on a business project always look for Temporary housing with kitchens as their stay is weekly. During late-night working, they can simply brew themselves a coffee instead of searching some mid-night delivery options just for a coffee.
In addition to hotel rooms with kitchen, Weekly Hotels are well known for the weekly stay rates, flexible and spacious room area, and the luxury home stay they provide.
However, the benefit of a relaxing atmosphere combined with an addition of a kitchen space in the hotel room is the one that will make the utmost impact on the guests' lives. For more information do visit https://www.weeklyhotels.com
