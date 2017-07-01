 
July 2017





Super Lawyers Recognizes Nine Trucker Huss Attorneys in 2017

 
 
Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss
SAN FRANCISCO - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce that nine Trucker Huss attorneys were included in the 2017 Super Lawyers magazine list for Northern California.

Every year Super Lawyers Magazines identifies the top five percent of attorneys in each state or region, as chosen by their peers and through independent research to receive this honor. In addition, each year no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive the honor of Rising Star. The objective of the Super Lawyers selection process is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The following Trucker Huss attorneys have been included in the Northern California Super Lawyers list:

• Barbara B. Creed
• R. Bradford Huss
• Clarissa A. Kang
• Mary E. Powell
• Robert F. Schwartz
• Benjamin F. Spater
• Charles A. Storke
• Lee A. Trucker

Trucker Huss attorney, Robert R. Gower, was included in the Northern California Rising Stars list.

Brad Huss, Managing Partner of Trucker Huss, was also included in the distinguished list of Top 100 Attorneys.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

