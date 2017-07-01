Adequate coverage of Hinduism sought in new religion program at Eastern Michigan University

End

-- Welcoming the launch of new Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies degree at comprehensive public Eastern Michigan University (EMU), Hindus are urging for adequate share of Hindu studies in the program.Commending EMU for introducing study of religion, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that religion being highly powerful and complex, religious studies programs should be launched in all the US universities and colleges. Moreover, understanding the seriously different faith traditions of others would bring us all closer and help create harmony in the world.Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it deserved its due and respectable share in this program; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated and hoped that EMU would treat all religions fairly in this project.Rajan Zed further said that this Religious Studies program at EMU should also include study of Sanskrit, which was considered a sacred language in Hinduism; and many of the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain texts were originally written in Sanskrit.Founded in 1849, EMU in Ypsilanti whose tagline is "Education First", serves about 22,000 students pursuing doctorate, specialist, graduate, undergraduate, and certificate degrees with over 300 majors, minors and concentrations. Mike Morris is Regents Chair, while Dr. James M. Smith is the President.